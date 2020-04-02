When death from coronavirus is a matter of interpretation
PHILADELPHIA — Asked why Italy had a high rate of deaths due to the coronavirus, government officials there said it was because they were using a broader definition for such deaths than other countries, counting any victims who had tested positive even if other illnesses were at fault.In Illinois, officials announced last weekend that an infant died after testing positive for the virus, but said they were still determining the cause of death. And in Florida, two deaths were listed as virus-related in mid-March, then later removed from the official count.Incomplete data and inconsistencies come…
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases are growing exponentially – here’s what that means
In the U.S., scientists stress that the number of coronavirus cases has been growing exponentially. In ordinary speech, the term “exponential” usually means “really fast.”
To mathematicians like myself, and to scientists and public health officials, the term has a precise and subtly different meaning: A quantity is “exponential” if its rate of change at each point is proportional to the current size.
COVID-19
There are many COVID-19 tests in the US – how are they being regulated?
When it comes to COVID-19 testing in the United States, the situation is about as messy as it gets.
The U.S. went from having no tests, or assays, available for COVID-19 diagnostics to having multiple different tests available in a span of just a few weeks. Today more than 230 test developers have alerted the Food and Drug Administration that they are requesting emergency authorization for their tests; 20 have been granted. And 110 laboratories around the country, including my own, are also using their own tests. Having this number of diagnostic tests available to detect a single virus in such a short time frame is unprecedented.
Breaking Banner
‘Deadly ignorance’: GOP governor slammed for falsely claiming ‘we didn’t know’ asymptomatic people transmit coronavirus
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has been under fire for refusing to issue a stay at home order for his state's 10.6 million people. On Wednesday, after his fellow GOP Governor to the south, Florida's Ron DeSantis succumbed to nationwide public outrage, Kemp finally told his citizens to stay home.
But Kemp is now under fire for his false claim that "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours," that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people.