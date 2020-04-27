White House adviser flops when CNN’s Berman asks why Trump promoted claim that COVID-19 deaths are inflated

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro had no answer on Monday after being asked why President Donald Trump promoted a tweet that claimed medical professionals are deliberately inflating the COVID-19 death toll to harm the president’s reelection campaign.
During an appearance on CNN, host John Berman grilled Navarro about Trump’s promotion of a new conspiracy theory revolving around doctors who are out to get the president.
“What evidence do you have, if any, that people are inflating the mortality rate to make the president look bad?” Berman asked.
Navarro seemed surprised by the question and rapidly tried to change the subject.
“That’s the first I heard of that,” he said. “Not my lane, John. Next question.”
“You see no evidence?” Berman continued to press.
“That’s, that’s not even on my radar screen,” Navarro insisted.
“The president retweeted something over the weekend suggesting that people were making it seem like more people are dying, or it’s deadlier, somehow to hurt him electorally,” Berman said. “You see no evidence of that yourself?”
“I’m focused on the supply chain, John,” he replied. “That’s the first one I’ve heard of that.”
Watch the video below.
