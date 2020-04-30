White House announces Kayleigh McEnany to hold first briefing as press secretary
The White House announced Thursday evening that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a White House briefing on Friday.
It will be her first briefing since starting the job over three weeks ago.
McEnanay’s predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, was the first person in history to hold the job without ever holding a daily briefing.
The announcement was made by Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications.
