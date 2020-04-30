Quantcast
Connect with us

White House announces Kayleigh McEnany to hold first briefing as press secretary

Published

34 mins ago

on

The White House announced Thursday evening that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a White House briefing on Friday.

It will be her first briefing since starting the job over three weeks ago.

McEnanay’s predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, was the first person in history to hold the job without ever holding a daily briefing.

The announcement was made by Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House announces Kayleigh McEnany to hold first briefing as press secretary

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

U.S. is pressuring Mexico to reopen factories — despite the threat of coronavirus: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's administration wants Mexico to resume production at factories shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report.

"Even as COVID-19 deaths mount at factories in Mexico, the United States is sending a clear message: It’s time for plants that have stopped production to get back to work," the LA Times reported Thursday. "The U.S. government has mounted a campaign to convince Mexico to reopen many factories that were closed because of the country’s social distancing guidelines, warning that the supply chain of the North American free-trade zone could be permanently crippled if factories don’t resume production soon."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP slammed for urging people to get Trump merchandise for Mother’s Day: It’s not ‘Redneck Maw Day’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, the GOP suggested an unorthodox idea for a last-minute Mother's Day gift on Twitter: buying Trump campaign merchandise.

Mother's Day is around the corner❤️

If you're looking for a gift for the woman in your life who keeps your family great, then look no further!

The Official Trump Campaign store has everything you need to surprise the AMAZING mothers in your life!https://t.co/VtNyglksFH pic.twitter.com/3ezaW4CYw8

Continue Reading
 
 