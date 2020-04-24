Quantcast
White House corrects transcript that made it look like Dr. Birx agreed with Trump on treating COVID-19 with UV rays

The Trump White House has corrected a transcript of Thursday’s pandemic briefing that falsely made it look like Dr. Deborah Birx agreed that ultraviolet rays could be used to treat COVID-19.

NBC News reporter Shannon Pettypiece on Friday flagged a change in the official transcript that corrected an earlier error regarding Birx’s reaction to Trump’s rambling musings about using sunlight to treat coronavirus.

“Deborah, have you ever heard of that — the heat and the light, relative to certain viruses, yes, but relative to this virus?” Trump asked Birx.

“That is a treatment,” Birx replied in the original transcript, when in reality Birx said, “Not as a treatment.”

