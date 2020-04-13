White House cuts to campaign-style video praising Trump’s COVID-19 response in the middle of presser

On Monday, at the latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump tried to bury criticism of his response to COVID-19 by playing a several-minute-long campaign-style video montage showing a number of clips of people praising the federal government for giving medical supplies. The video appeared to have been copied from a montage used on Sean Hannity’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very sad when people write false stories,” Trump said after the video finished. “We have hundreds of statements, including from Democrats and Democrat [sic] governors.”

Commenters on social media were shocked by the stunt. Many criticized the major cable networks for not cutting away when the video began playing.

President Trump just showed a video in the WH briefing room defending this response to the coronavirus. The video was essentially a campaign video with cherry picked cable videos aimed at only telling the president's side. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 13, 2020

This is a campaign ad. It’s an effective one, but it’s a campaign ad. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

WH just played what appeared to be a campaign video defending Trump. In the briefing room. Just like a rally — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This video montage at Trump's press conference…is actually part of the same exact video montage that Hannity ran on his tv show recently. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally someone sobers up and stops the propaganda Trump defense video — but only after they aired most of it. The producers at @MSNBC should be ashamed. https://t.co/BgWo47MSBj — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 13, 2020

I’ve defended broadcasting Trump’s pressers but there is literally no reason to broadcast a propaganda ad. It’s absurd. — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT