White House cuts to campaign-style video praising Trump’s COVID-19 response in the middle of presser
On Monday, at the latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump tried to bury criticism of his response to COVID-19 by playing a several-minute-long campaign-style video montage showing a number of clips of people praising the federal government for giving medical supplies. The video appeared to have been copied from a montage used on Sean Hannity’s show.
“It’s very sad when people write false stories,” Trump said after the video finished. “We have hundreds of statements, including from Democrats and Democrat [sic] governors.”
Commenters on social media were shocked by the stunt. Many criticized the major cable networks for not cutting away when the video began playing.
President Trump just showed a video in the WH briefing room defending this response to the coronavirus.
The video was essentially a campaign video with cherry picked cable videos aimed at only telling the president's side.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 13, 2020
This is a campaign ad. It’s an effective one, but it’s a campaign ad.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 13, 2020
WH just played what appeared to be a campaign video defending Trump. In the briefing room. Just like a rally
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 13, 2020
This video montage at Trump's press conference…is actually part of the same exact video montage that Hannity ran on his tv show recently.
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) April 13, 2020
Finally someone sobers up and stops the propaganda Trump defense video — but only after they aired most of it. The producers at @MSNBC should be ashamed. https://t.co/BgWo47MSBj
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 13, 2020
I’ve defended broadcasting Trump’s pressers but there is literally no reason to broadcast a propaganda ad. It’s absurd.
— Sam Stein (@samstein) April 13, 2020
CNN cut away from Trump’s bizarre propaganda video he’s showing right now. MSNBC continues to show it. Why?
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) April 13, 2020