White House press secretary insists Trump hasn’t ‘cut back’ on briefings as he skips third day in a row

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump has not “cut back” on his coronavirus task force briefings even though he is not expected to hold one for the third day in a row.
“No, the briefings were a great opportunity for the president to speak directly to the American people,” McEnany replied. “That’s why millions and millions tune in to the president’s briefings to watch what he has to say. They recognize leadership.”
“Today, we’re not tracking a briefing,” she revealed. “There will be a press avail later this afternoon with CEOs that the president is meeting with. There will be briefings throughout other portions of the week. But these briefings are excellent.”
Fox News co-host Sandra Smith pressed: “Is there an effort to cut back on these briefings?”
“Absolutely not an effort to cut back,” the press secretary remarked, “but an effort to showcase the American people, the great entrepreneurship of this president.”
Writing in the New York Times this Monday, Matt Flegenheimer said that when it comes to President Trump's grandiose self-assessments of his intelligence, his recent comments where he seemingly suggested injecting disinfectants to treat coronavirus prove that he's anything but a "very stable genius."
"No modern American politician can match Mr. Trump’s record of false or illogical statements, which has invited questions about his intelligence," Flegenheimer writes. "Insinuations and gaffes have trailed former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dan Quayle and Joseph R. Biden Jr., now the presumptive Democratic nominee, among many others. But Mr. Trump’s stark pronouncement — on live television, amid a grave public health crisis, and leaving little room for interpretation — was at once in a class of its own and wholly consistent with a reputation for carelessness in speech."
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Monday drew a fierce backlash after he complained about having to help out state and local governments that have seen their revenue streams destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While talking with reporters, Scott claimed it wasn't fair to ask taxpayers in Florida to help out states like New York and California that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
"It's not fair to the taxpayers of Florida," Scott complained. "We sit here, we live within our means, and then New York, Illinois, California and other states don't. And we're supposed to go bail them out? That's not right."
The coronavirus pandemic poses a grave threat to public health -- and President Donald Trump's re-election chances.
Trump's campaign team is worried that he could lose Florida and Wisconsin, which he won in 2016 and will need again in November, and some advisers have basically written off Michigan as a loss this year, reported the Associated Press.
The pandemic has killed nearly 55,000 Americans and more than 20 million jobs, but Trump has doubled down on attacking Democrats, immigrants and the media to shore up support in his base.