White House tried to kick CNN out of their briefing seat — but backed down after press corps solidarity: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House faced an insurrection by the press corps after attempting an outrageous move against CNN.

“White House staff just came into the briefing room and informed the print pooler that they want them to swap seats w CNN. That would move CNN to the back row from the front,” Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker reported shortly before Friday’s briefing began.

However, the seating assignments are made by the White House Correspondent’s Association (WHCA).

Chris Johnson, the print pool reporter, said he would not move unless instructed by the WHCA, even in the face of threats that the Secret Service would forcibly remove him. CNN’s Kaitlan Collin also refused to give up her seat.

Walker himself threatened to boycott the briefing if White House staff moved reporters from their seats.

Trump asked NASA if their technology could sterilize the inside of people’s lungs to kill coronavirus

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

According to Cleveland.com, President Donald Trump asked NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine if an experimental disinfectant fog in development at the Glenn Research Center could be used to sterilize the inside of people's lungs to treat coronavirus.

"Cleveland’s NASA Glenn Research Center is collaborating with a Kent-based company called Emergency Products + Research (EP+R) to develop a fogging system that can be used to decontaminate rooms and ambulances for coronavirus," reported Sabrina Eaton. "Bridenstine displayed the devices for President Donald Trump during a Friday meeting at the White House."

2020 Election

Chuck Todd claims it is ‘very important’ for MSNBC to keep broadcasting Trump’s coronavirus briefings

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

Cable news networks have been urged to stop airing President Donald Trump's daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

There was a new urgency for such calls after Trump suggesting injecting disinfectant into the human body to kill coronavirus.

After almost 24 hours of shock over Trump's comments, MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd said the network would continue airing the briefings.

Todd aired clips of Trump, then explained the network's stance.

Coronavirus task force adviser was shocked by Trump’s absurd claim: ‘I wanted to hide’

Published

53 mins ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

On Friday, speaking to CNN, an adviser to President Donald Trump who has been working with the White House's coronavirus task force expressed mortification over the president's suggestion that people should consider exposing themselves to ultraviolet radiation and injecting themselves with household cleaners to treat coronavirus.

"I wanted to hide," said the aide. "It was a tough moment to watch."

This adviser is not alone. Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the leaders of the task force, looked visibly stricken at Thursday's press briefing after the president turned to his advisers and asked them to investigate sunlight and disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment.

