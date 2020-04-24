White House tried to kick CNN out of their briefing seat — but backed down after press corps solidarity: report

The White House faced an insurrection by the press corps after attempting an outrageous move against CNN.

“White House staff just came into the briefing room and informed the print pooler that they want them to swap seats w CNN. That would move CNN to the back row from the front,” Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker reported shortly before Friday’s briefing began.

However, the seating assignments are made by the White House Correspondent’s Association (WHCA).

Chris Johnson, the print pool reporter, said he would not move unless instructed by the WHCA, even in the face of threats that the Secret Service would forcibly remove him. CNN’s Kaitlan Collin also refused to give up her seat.

Walker himself threatened to boycott the briefing if White House staff moved reporters from their seats.

