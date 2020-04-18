‘Who takes a victory lap on piles of corpses?’: Trump blasted as ‘sociopathic monster’ for bragging about 65,000 deaths

President Donald Trump is being blasted for his apparent bragging about and celebrating “only” 60,000 to 65,000 coronavirus deaths. The actual number of Americans who have died so far is currently 37,095, but Trump is projecting a little less than twice that number will lose their lives to the virus he spent months ignoring until it was too late.

Friday evening Trump spent several minutes rattling off a long litany of numbers, comparing his projected coronavirus deaths to other possible horrific death projections, in a clear attempt to frame his disastrous mismanagement of the pandemic. As he did, many took to social media to slam the President’s callous lack of empathy.

“We’ve already built sufficient capacity nationwide so states can begin their re-openings. And I think you’ll be hearing a lot about re-openings in the coming weeks and months,” Trump told reporters during Friday’s coronavirus briefing.

“Most excitingly in the coming weeks I think you’re going to see some very, very dramatic steps taken – and very safely,” Trump bragged.

“When you look at the possible deaths at 2.2 million people – and it could have very well been that, it could have been more,” the president continued, as he continued to pat himself on the back. “Frankly I’ve been looking at numbers where it could have been higher than that. 2.2 million people dying. If you figure we lost 500,000, maybe 600,000 in the Civil War, 2.2 million people, a minimum if we did nothing would have been 1.6, if you cut that in half, you’re talking about 800,000 [to] 900,000 – a million people dying.”

“But we did a lot of work, and the people of this country were incredible, I have to say, I think we’re heading to the other category, that would be if we did work, and if it was successful they had between 100,000 and 220,000 to 240,000 on the upside, and I think we’ll be substantially, hopefully below the ‘100’ number, and I think right now we’re headed probably around ’60,’ maybe 65,000.”

Trump, amid all those numbers, was talking about human being dying from a virus he chose to ignore for months.

“I always say, ‘One is too many,'” Trump claimed. A Google search turns up no statement of Trump having ever said that.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened to our country,” he added, presumably referring to the coronavirus.

Trump says he now expects “around 60,000, maybe 65,000” American deaths from the coronavirus. He indicates he’ll proclaim any total under 100,000 as a reflection of what a great job his government did. pic.twitter.com/MV5YqNMtIW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2020

The President was immediately taken to task for praising himself and celebrating.

Who takes a victory lap on piles of corpses? https://t.co/FpmzSsCZdY — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 17, 2020

What happened to 15 cases, headed to 0? — Keith Gaddie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GaddieWindage) April 17, 2020

60,000 give or take a 9/11 Jesus Christ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 17, 2020

This is the behavior of a sociopathic monster. He thinks he deserves congratulations for negligently causing tens of thousands of deaths https://t.co/fRVRS5TzQp — Daniel Gilmore (@gilmored85) April 17, 2020

He always starts with 1-2 million lives lost if we did nothing. Like that was actually an option. — Art Moore (@Thanosart1) April 17, 2020

“Hey guys! Celebrate! Heckuva job! Only 65K Americans died because of our efforts!” https://t.co/G8z0R13vki — Medico della Peste (@SaxonThegn) April 17, 2020

Trump believes he is playing with house money, and will try to get as close to 100k dead as possible without going over — Wolverine Filled Moat Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) April 17, 2020

He abdicated all responsibility yesterday but he’s going to claim victory for himself if he “only” kills off a hundred thousand of us. — Screwjack (@Screwjack19) April 17, 2020

