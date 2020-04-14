Why it is challenging to know who has recovered from COVID-19 right now
Why it is challenging to know who has recovered from COVID-19 right now
As the world faces a new way of life thanks to a global pandemic, many people are asking two simple questions:How many people have recovered from the novel coronavirus? How can someone tell if they have fully recovered from the coronavirus. In New Jersey, the answers are not easy to find. "The NJ Department of Health is awaiting additional guidance from (the) CDC on COVID-19 patients who have recovered before we release any type of data associated with this to be sure this is consistent across (the) state," the State Health Department told NJ Advance Media in a statement. The department says it is...
Trump is melting down as his incoherent theory of government comes back to bite him
Donald Trump is melting down. Well, more than usual, anyway. Berating America in a tone that evokes Eric Cartman of "South Park," Trump lashed out on Monday at anyone who would dare question his A-THOR-ATE-I. Monday's propaganda session disguised as a "coronavirus briefing" was wilder than usual, with Trump going well beyond his already megalomaniacal daily rants, subjecting the viewers at home and the beleaguered White House reporters to a mendacious propaganda video that attempted to spin his wild failures into some story of great success. And throughout this meltdown, Trump was asserting his godlike powers in the same tone used to lecture trophy wives about how they need to show a little more gratitude to the man whose ill-gotten gains keep them flush with golden toilets.
DOJ sides with church in lawsuit claiming it was unfairly targeted in enforcement of social distancing rules
The Justice Department is taking the side of a Mississippi church in a lawsuit against police who fined churchgoers $500 for refusing to stop congregating in a parking lot of Temple Baptist Church in Greenville after a drive-in church service, according to Fox News. According to the DOJ, the fines strongly suggest "that the city’s actions target religious conduct."
Fox News exclusively obtained a statement of interest on Tuesday where the DOJ said the U.S. regularly files statements of interest on “important issues of religious liberty in courts at every level, from trial courts to the Supreme Court of the United States," adding that Attorney General Bill Barr has “issued comprehensive guidance interpreting religious-liberty protections” under the Constitution.