Will Lady Gaga’s ‘One World’ concert be the socially distanced Live Aid?
Is Lady Gaga the new Bob Geldof?Or, to pose the question differently for those unfamiliar with the Boomtown Rats singer known for organizing enormous charity concerts on multiple continents: Is Gaga’s One World: Together at Home the new Live Aid?That question will be answered April 18 when the star-studded One World concert, instigated by Gaga and presented with the World Health Organization and the antipoverty organization Global Citizen, will aim to raise coronavirus awareness while celebrating health-care workers who have been putting their lives at risk.The One World bill is loaded with bi…
Florida nursing homes a coronavirus ‘nightmare’: Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys National Guard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the scope of the COVID-19 problem in the state’s elder-care facilities is becoming more dire, and he said he wants the Florida National Guard to fortify “strike teams” conducting tests on residents and staffers at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.DeSantis said teams have already been sent into 93 facilities where residents have tested positive.But a surge of testing is needed, he said Monday, especially to target asymptomatic carriers of the virus among staff. To accomplish that, he is having the National Guard expand i... (more…)
Pacific clean-up after homes ‘blown to smithereens’ by superstorm
Tens of thousands of people remain homeless in Vanuatu a week after Tropical Cyclone Harold pummelled the impoverished Pacific nation, smashing houses and destroying crops, aid workers said Tuesday.
The cyclone careened through the South Pacific last week, peaking as a Category Five superstorm that gouged a trail of destruction across the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga.
With aid efforts hampered by coronavirus-related travel restrictions, World Vision said up to 35 percent of Vanuatu's 300,000 population were in temporary shelters after losing their homes.
Auschwitz online: raising Holocaust awareness in the digital age
Every day, Pawel Sawicki, head of social media at the Auschwitz Museum, posts several photos of victims of the former Nazi German death camp on a Twitter account that has become a powerful tool in Holocaust education.
A recent post to the account, which has a million followers, featured a photo of a baby girl in a knitted woollen dress, adorned with a large white collar.
"8 April 1940 French Jewish girl Jacqueline Benguigui was born in #Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 25 June 1943 in a transport of 1,018 Jews deported from Drancy. She was among 418 people murdered in a gas chamber after the selection," reads the caption.