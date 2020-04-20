Will NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 go on? NC senators want reopening with no fans in Charlotte
Five Republican state senators from the Charlotte area are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to amend his stay-at-home order and partially reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway.They want the NASCAR track in Concord reopened — without fans — for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, the weekend of Memorial Day.Cooper’s stay-at-home order, issued on March 27, closed non-essential businesses in North Carolina in response to the coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season until further notice although the Associated Press reported Friday that NASCAR has “privately given teams a revised schedule in which…
Alzheimer’s: the ‘switch-on moment’ discovered
The past three decades saw a dramatic improvement in our understanding of what brings about Alzheimer’s disease. Two proteins are thought to be responsible: amyloid and tau. The most widely accepted theory is that a critical level of amyloid in the brain triggers the build-up of the more toxic tau protein. This has led to several studies testing drugs and vaccines that remove amyloid and tau to see if they can improve or even prevent dementia. Results have been disappointing.
All studies in dementia patients have failed to show improvements, even if amyloid itself was affected. In a prominent case, a vaccine given to patients was shown to have cleared the brain of amyloid of people who nonetheless died of profound dementia.
How did insects get their colours? Crystal-covered beetle discovery sheds light
The natural world is full of colour, and few groups of animals are as colourful as insects. From the dramatic black and yellow stripes of wasps and striking spots of ladybirds to the dazzling metallic sheen of jewel beetles, insects show a kaleidoscopic array of hues, patterns and optical effects.
But exactly why insects are so colourful isn’t always clear. How and when did insects evolve colours, and have their roles always been the same? We recently discovered some spectacularly preserved blue-green colours in the scales of 13,000-year-old fossilised weevil beetles. Our find, published in Biology Letters, sheds light on the evolution of the most complex colour-producing structures known in insects: 3D biophotonic crystals.
We simulated how a modern dust bowl would impact global food supplies and the result is devastating
When the southern Great Plains of the US were blighted with a series of droughts in the 1930s, it had an unparalled impact on the whole country. Combined with decades of ill-advised farming policy, the result was the Dust Bowl. Massive dust storms began in 1931 and devastated the country’s major cereal producing areas. US wheat and maize production crashed by 32% in 1933 and continued to fall for the rest of the decade as more droughts hit.