Wisconsin faces dilemma from infected voter: ‘I have coronavirus’ and I want to vote

A Wisconsin campaign this week said that it was scrambling to help a voter cast their ballot after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sachin Chheda, a member of Judge Jill Karofsky’s campaign, revealed that a voter had contacted them about completing an absentee ballot. The voter, who is suffering from COVID-19, told the Karofsky campaign that they needed a witness to complete the ballot as required by Wisconsin law.

Chheda said that the campaign was struggling to find someone who has already recovered from COVID-19 so that they can safely witness the voter’s signature.

A voter contacted a campaign in Milwaukee, and said “I need a witness for my absentee ballot, and I have coronavirus.” We are literally sitting here trying to figure out how to find somebody who had it, so they can go witness the signature, and get the ballot. This is insane. — Sachin Chheda (@skchheda) April 7, 2020

Twitter users responded by noting that other states do not require a witness for absentee ballots.

I don’t understand why it’s so difficult. I live in Oregon, we always vote by mail. You sign it, it’s a hand marked paper ballot that you mail back. Leaves a paper trail if a recount is needed. — Jeanne Lynn (@lynn_jeanneg) April 7, 2020

Same here in WA. — Carolyn Harris (@carolynmrh) April 7, 2020