Wisconsin faces dilemma from infected voter: ‘I have coronavirus’ and I want to vote

Published

1 min ago

on

A Wisconsin campaign this week said that it was scrambling to help a voter cast their ballot after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sachin Chheda, a member of Judge Jill Karofsky’s campaign, revealed that a voter had contacted them about completing an absentee ballot. The voter, who is suffering from COVID-19, told the Karofsky campaign that they needed a witness to complete the ballot as required by Wisconsin law.

Chheda said that the campaign was struggling to find someone who has already recovered from COVID-19 so that they can safely witness the voter’s signature.

Twitter users responded by noting that other states do not require a witness for absentee ballots.

2020 Election

Trump’s new spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has a history of melting down on live TV — here are her 5 most unhinged moments

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday the White House announced that press secretary Stephanie Grisham was being shifted back to the East Wing where she will once work for first Lady Melania Trump after having never held a press conference during her tenure. To take Grisham's place, Donald Trump has selected Kayleigh McEnany who has an extensive history of appearances on the cable networks -- many of them spiraling into contentious exchanges with hosts and fellow guests alike.

Conservative columnist takes down Peter Navarro: Why didn’t he go public with his coronavirus warnings?

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Peter Navarro tried to warn the Trump administration that the coronavirus could bring death and devastation, but one conservative writer says he didn't try hard enough.

The White House trade adviser issued two internal memos in January and February predicting the COVID-19 outbreak could kill half a million Americans and wreck the economy, but conservative Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast that Navarro should have gone public.

"Unlike with his support of hydroxychloroquine (a position that puts him in Trump’s good graces), Navarro did not immediately take to the airwaves of CNN to aggressively make the case for taking the coronavirus seriously," Lewis writes.

Trump lacks the competence needed for a plan to reopen the economy: conservative columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In her column for the Washington Post this Tuesday, Jennifer Rubin writes that contrary to what President Trump may think, the goal of reopening the economy is not a matter of determining an arbitrary date or waiting for the coronavirus curve to flatten. It's a matter of implementing a plan of widespread testing, tracking and isolation -- plan that Trump has completely fumbled.

Rubin cites an array of economists who agree that an economic restart can only come once the virus itself is defeated and a vaccine is made widely available. But the first problem in achieving this goal, according to Rubin, is the President of the United States.

