Wisconsin GOP slammed for making people choose between their health and their vote

After Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin successfully sued in both state and federal court to block voters from being given extra time and options to cast votes in the middle of a pandemic, commenters on social media reacted with fury.

What just happened re: Wisconsin can seem a bit confusing. The TL;DR: The Supreme Court decided that Republicans winning elections is more important than keeping voters healthy & alive. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'll have a full post on this Wisconsin travesty in the morning, but for now: I literally told you three weeks ago that this was EXACTLY how Republicans would use coronavirus to steal this election.

SCOTUS just said it was OK for them to do it.https://t.co/L6ijbp4MEO — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 7, 2020

As Trump himself has admitted on camera, this is basically about the Republicans gambling that they can stack Wisconsin’s judicial system through one of the down-ballot elections. https://t.co/XMFgUUYA7R — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And the reason we won't be able to vote by mail is because of state governments and courts controlled by conservatives, like in Wisconsin. The one chance we have is to include voting protections in the next stimulus bill. Republicans can't pass it without Democratic votes. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 7, 2020

Over 500,000 ballots hadn't yet been returned as of Sunday. The Republicans on the U.S. & Wisconsin Supreme Courts are condoning mass voter suppression to help the GOP win a WI Supreme Court race that it will then use to protect the GOP's hold on power. This is how democracy dies https://t.co/6omjRTgxSS — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) April 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Poll worker shortage of 7,000 111 communities with no one to work polls Milwaukee reduces polling places from 180 to 5 2500 covid cases in state 1000s ballots tossed It’s unconscionable Republicans forcing Wisconsin to hold critical election tomorrow https://t.co/FXNKXEaC3k — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please don't risk you & family's life to vote in-person tomorrow in Wisconsin. Call and get your ballot emailed to you. Overcome the Republicans' hatred for democracy by finding a way to vote safely. https://t.co/lwyVzfJilQ — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT