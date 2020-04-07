Quantcast
Wisconsin GOPer poses in full protective gear at polling place after pushing to keep churches open during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) on Tuesday was seen dressed in full personal protection equipment (PPE) at a polling station after he pushed to keep churches open during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Vos shared several photos of himself posing as an “election inspector” at a Wisconsin polling place.

“So if it’s safe for everyone to vote, why is it you’re practically donned in a haz mat suit?” one person asked in the comments of Vos’ post.

Just days ago, Vos wrote a letter urging Gov. Tony Evers (D) to allow churches to hold Easter services despite the governor’s “Safer at Home” order.

“We ask that you work with Wisconsin churches and temples to allow them to hold Easter or Passover services, even if it’s outside,” Vos said.

Evers, however, declined.

“The governor understands that for many Wisconsinites their faith is a source of comfort, especially in these difficult times, but in order to protect the health and safety of all Wisconsinites he will not be rolling back the provisions of the Safer at Home order,” a spokesperson for Evers explained.


