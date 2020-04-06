Quantcast
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shuts down this week’s primary election — now delayed until June 9th

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday shut down the planned primary election that was set to take place in his state on Tuesday.

As reported by Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the primary will now be held on June 9th when the threat of getting infected with COVID-19 is projected to have diminished.

In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, Evers defended his decision to postpone the election over objections from state Republican lawmakers.

“People of Wisconsin, they don’t care about the fighting between Democrats and Republicans — they’re scared,” he said. “I’m standing up for them. I’m standing up for those people who are afraid and that’s why I’m doing this.”


