Wisconsin health officials investigating whether GOP-mandated election caused COVID-19 outbreak: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now monitoring the public to determine whether the in-person voting on Tuesday triggered an outbreak of COVID-19.

“We will continue this important work to ensure that every case is followed up on, contacted, and anyone who may have been exposed notified,” said DHS Secretary Andrea Palm. “We hope the extraordinary efforts taken by local clerks, public health, voters, and poll workers helped minimize any transmission but we stand prepared to respond if that isn’t the case.”

This week, Wisconsin saw the culmination of a partisan battle how to conduct its elections, fueled by a high-stakes state Supreme Court election challenging Dan Kelly, a right-wing, anti-voting-rights justice appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker. After weeks of efforts to compel the GOP legislature to expand mail-in voting options, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order delaying the primary to June.

The state Supreme Court, which is controlled by pro-Republican jurists, blocked the order. Hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court also overturned directives from lower courts extending the absentee voting period — forcing thousands of Wisconsin voters who hadn’t yet received their requested absentee ballot to risk their health and stand in public voting lines.

President Donald Trump has praised the federal and state court actions, attacking mail-in voting as “corrupt” and baselessly insinuating that Democrats only wanted to expand voting options because he had endorsed Kelly.

Election results for Wisconsin’s primary, Supreme Court race, and down-ballot elections will not be reported until Monday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Laredo wasted $500,000 on COVID-19 tests — highlighting crisis of hospitals scrambling to obtain supplies

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

When thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests were delivered to the South Texas city of Laredo late last month, it looked as if a visiting dignitary had arrived. With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Webb County sheriff’s deputies escorted a red tractor-trailer carrying the tests to a local emergency room, whose owner had purchased them from a Chinese manufacturer.

Longtime Laredo Congressman Henry Cuellar, who helped facilitate the arrival of the tests, smiled broadly as he carried boxes of them inside the clinic. Believing the tests would detect an active infection, Laredo leaders hustled to set up a drive-through testing site to welcome anxious residents the following morning.

Fox and Friends co-host tests positive for COVID-19

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

One of the co-hosts of the weekend edition of President Donald Trump's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends," revealed Thursday on Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I know I've been a little MIA," Jedediah Bila wrote. "I'm actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I'm very much on the mend, so please don't worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.) This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I've learned so much this past week and done so much thinking."

‘Trump just didn’t care’: Republican group attacks president for golfing during coronavirus outbreak

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

A new ad from a group of anti-Trump Republicans claims that the president prioritized his golfing hobby over his duty to protect the American public from the coronavirus pandemic.

After pointing out that the new coronavirus has so far killed three times as many Americans as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the narrator of the ad challenges President Donald Trump's claim that he was unable to adequately respond to the impending threat in January — when one of his own senior advisers, Peter Navarro, first sounded the alarm — because he was distracted by fighting impeachment.

