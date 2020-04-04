Quantcast
With coronavirus in churches, pastors who continue to risk lives deserve jail

Published

1 min ago

on

Scientific research suggests that prayer has the power to calm the mind, increase resistance to temptation and make people happier.One thing prayer can’t do, however, is stop the coronavirus. So far, two members of one Sacramento church have died from COVID-19. Four other members of the church are infected. It’s important to note that these infections took place before Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials issued stay-in-place orders on March 19.In Sacramento County, 71 members of the Bethany Slavic Missionary Church near Rancho Cordova have tested positive for the coronavirus. One person has …

Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
2020 Election

Wisconsin Governor finally moves to postpone state’s primary elections

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

After facing mounting pressure—including calls from public health officials, voting rights advocates, and presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders—Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers finally on Friday called on the state's Republican-led legislature to hold a special session Saturday afternoon to take up legislation that would delay the state's Democratic primary and a number of state and local elections set to take place Tuesday, April 7.

The legislation Evers wants lawmakers to consider would allow an all-mail election, following the lead of 15 states which have postponed voting in the Democratic primary due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had spread to more than 258,000 Americans at press time.

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders calls for ‘boldest legislation in history’ to halt spiraling Covid-19 catastrophe

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday released his demands for six key priorities that he said must be included in the next round of federal economic relief for suffering Americans as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the country's healthcare system and eviscerates the economy.

"We are in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that could lead to the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans and infect millions of others, and we are entering an economic downturn that could be worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s," Sanders said. "In this unprecedented moment in modern American history, it is imperative that we respond in an unprecedented way."

Breaking Banner

Leaked memo: Amazon execs sought to tar fired employee who organized coronavirus walkout

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

As Amazon grapples with coronavirus infections among workers at a growing number of its facilities, senior leaders sought to discredit the organizer of a walkout in New York this week, according to an internal memo.Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky, in notes from a meeting of top executives circulated within the company and leaked to VICE News, called walkout organizer Chris Smalls — who was fired earlier this week — “not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us vs. him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time ho... (more…)

