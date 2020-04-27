With May rent looming, some Seattle tenants eye ‘rent strikes’ as coronavirus continues to upend lives
SEATTLE — Two weeks after the coronavirus closed the Seattle restaurant where Sean Case works as a cook, his rent was due. More than a month later, the 30-year-old is receiving unemployment assistance but still has no job, and rent is about to be due again.Some other tenants in his building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood also are service workers whose incomes have been hit. Dozens recently signed a letter asking their landlord for relief and are now contemplating actions such as a “rent strike” to show solidarity with each other and tenants elsewhere by jointly withholding rent.As May rent d…
Commentary
America is in the grips of a madman as Trump drifts deeper into a state of delusion
We could be all wrong about Donald Trump.Maybe America isn’t in the grips of a madman. There could be a more benign reason for his bizarre and erratic behavior.Perhaps it’s something as simple as this: The president just wants to be loved.Trump uses the “L” word repeatedly during his coronavirus briefings. Sometimes it comes out of nowhere, at a moment we least expect it. Then he moves on to something so ridiculous that we forget that he even said it.He uses the term — love — to describe make-believe relationships with racial and ethnic minorities who don’t particularly care for him. He lumps ... (more…)
COVID-19
House Foreign Affairs Committee demands documents explaining Trump’s WHO cuts
A US congressional committee on Monday demanded that the State Department produce documents to explain President Donald Trump's decision to slash funds to the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee asked the State Department to list all meetings since December in which WHO funding was discussed and to hand over unredacted assessments on the decision's impact in fighting COVID-19.
Representative Eliot Engel, the committee chairman, warned that Congress could force the State Department to turn over documents if it does not do so by May 4 at 5:00 pm (2100 GMT).
2020 Election
Former neighbor of Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade comes forward — as some Democrats struggle with supporting the ex-VP
Tara Reade is the former U.S. Senate aide who has alleged that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 — an allegation that Biden’s campaign has flatly denied. However, some people who knew Reade back then, according to Business Insider, are saying that Reade made Biden-related allegations to them during the 1990s.
Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade’s next-door neighbor in the mid-1990s, said that Reade gave her details about the alleged assault around the time that she says it occurred.