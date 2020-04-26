With victims stuck at home, domestic violence concerns are mounting: ‘It’s an ideal situation for an abuser’
When detectives asked Alexander Jacobs why his wife lay dead inside their East Hanover home, he answered them.“I accept that I killed my wife,” he remarked, before invoking his right to remain silent, according to a police report.Hours prior on March 26, police had swarmed Jacobs’ Selmar Terrace house. His daughter had called 911 to report her parents were involved in a domestic dispute with a gun.Jacobs, 74, shot his wife in the head with a handgun, according to authorities. His lawyer, Vincent Nuzzi, says it was an accident.What drove Jacobs, a physicist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center …
Amazon is strengthening its competitive position in curious ways that could outlast the pandemic — and raise antitrust concerns
During the second week of March, as the stock market and many U.S. businesses slumped, Peter Spenuzza’s company, Rise Bar, enjoyed an unexpected boost. Amazon, where the protein bars are sold, suggested Spenuzza keep 18,000 packages in its warehouses, up from the usual 4,000, based on soaring demand for almond honey and other flavors.
Demand on Amazon, which is still close to that peak, poses a dilemma for Spenuzza. Rise Bars are also sold in grocery chains nationally. Although his Irvine, California, plant has been running at full production capacity, he didn’t have enough bars to send both to Amazon and to all the brick-and-mortar retailers who also have increased their orders. One week in March, when he ran out of stock on Amazon, its algorithm demoted his product listings in Amazon’s search results and removed his sponsored ads. Rise Bar plummeted from 2,000 to 8,000 in Amazon’s “best seller” ranking in the grocery category, allowing competitors to leapfrog him.
GOP lawmaker cut off by CNN’s John King with a brutal fact-check after claiming no one took Trump’s Lysol claim seriously
CNN's John King was forced to cut off and fact-check a Republican Senator on Sunday morning who tried to dismiss Donald Trump's comments about using common household disinfectants as a means to cure coronavirus patients.
Speaking with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was a gastroenterologist before entering the Senate, host King asked about Trump's startling comments that the president later claimed were "sarcastic."
"You're a senator, but you're also Dr. Cassidy," King began. "I'm interested in your perspective. If you look at Google searches this past week, after the doctor talked about sunlight and using disinfectants, you see a spike for searches for inject yourself with disinfectant. We're in the position this past week where the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Surgeon General had to put out public statements saying, and this is my translation, don't listen to the president, be careful here."
Scientists feud over hyped Stanford coronavirus antibody study: ‘The authors owe us all an apology’
Antibody testing is necessary to determine the prevalence of the coronavirus in the population and reopen the economy. Yet a new study suggesting that Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, had up to 85 times as many cases as it reported was deeply flawed and could give the public a false sense of security, researchers say.