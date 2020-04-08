‘Worst. Human. Ever.’ Americans disgusted as ‘deranged narcissist’ Trump brags about his COVID-19 briefing ratings again

President Trump is bragging about the ratings for his coronavirus press briefings again.

In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Trump slammed the “Radical Left Democrats” who have “gone absolutely crazy” over his press conferences.

“They actually want me to STOP!” Trump wrote. “They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I ‘shouldn’t be allowed to do them.’ They tried to shame the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, ‘Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale’ type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

While Trump had his usual contingent of supporters in the comment thread that opened up beneath his tweets, there were plenty of critics showing their disgust over his willingness to mention his TV ratings in the midst of the global pandemic.

2,000 people died in US yesterday due to willful negligence of Trump Regime, their #70days of inaction, but now President Trump is personally hosting a 2 hour variety show every night with “killer” ratings. So why is everyone so upset?!? — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 8, 2020

There are people dying every day. Could you stfu for just a few hours about your ratings and how great they are. How about honoring some who have died. If you need some names I have more than I ever wanted to know — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 8, 2020

We’re number one in coronavirus deaths. No one cares about your ratings. — MeidasTouch.com – News (@MeidasTouch) April 8, 2020

It’s a pandemic. Anyone remember Bush bragging about his TV ratings after 9/11 or Katrina? Me neither. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 8, 2020

Worst. Human. Ever. — Heather Rayne (@HeatherRayne) April 8, 2020

You’re a sociopath. Just stop talking. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) April 8, 2020

All about your ratings huh? You are such a soulless asshole. — Mary Ankerstjerne (@mary_marezdoats) April 8, 2020

Here we go with the ratings again. This guy really thinks he’s still doing The Apprentice. — Wendy E (@wendy_wed) April 8, 2020

We The People don’t want you to give briefings and lying to us, while you only care about ratings and shaming the Media. We don’t care about the media, we don’t care about the ratings, we care about true leadership, the truth, and saving lives. You failed all of them! Resign! — Rashida B. (@rashida_ob) April 8, 2020

We have a President who is in full melt down — Nat Binns (@Wolfe36) April 8, 2020

I change the channel. Every. Single. Time. — Patty (@snickl1) April 8, 2020

This tweet is just a stream of consciousness from the mind of a deranged narcissist who only cares about his TV ratings and positive personal news coverage in the middle of a nationwide pandemic. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) April 8, 2020