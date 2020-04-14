Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies aged 63
New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday “from a longstanding health issue”, the Major League Baseball team said. He was 63.
Hank Steinbrenner, eldest son of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, assumed co-ownership of the storied franchise with his brother Hal in 2010, following the death of their father.
They had essentially run the club for several years as George Steinbrenner’s health declined.
“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.
“Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits.”
