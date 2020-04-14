Quantcast
Connect with us

Yes, the Flowbee! The 1980s hair cutter that uses a vacuum cleaner is back during coronavirus shutdowns

Published

2 hours ago

on

SEATTLE — Trying to figure out how you’ll be getting your hair done, what with the coronavirus edicts shutting down barber shops and salons?Well.Join Jacque Coe, of Ballard, Wash., a long-time local public-relations specialist. She continues to work from home and does a lot of teleconferencing.“You want your appearance to be professional,” she says.Coe says she would visit her hair salon in Ballard every six or weeks or so, for a trim or full haircut.Luckily for Coe, she remembered the Flowbee revolutionary vacuum-cleaner hair-cutting system.If you’re old enough, you remember those late 1980s …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Donald Trump has failed’: Ex-OSHA head drops the hammer on president for his coronavirus debacle

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, the former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) handed the President an "F" for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to worker safety and bluntly called the president a failure.

Less than 24 hours after the president held a confrontational press conference that was long on invective and short on information on efforts made by the government to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, David Michaels was asked to grade how things are going for frontline workers since the pandemic gripped the country.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida newspaper scalds GOP governor for being Trump’s ‘Mini-Me’ instead of leading on pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

The editorial board of the Orlando Sentinel has published a scathing editorial that takes Trump-loving Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to task for being slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The editors begin by documenting in painstaking detail how DeSantis lagged behind Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in shutting down key parts of his state's economy, even as the number of infections grew at an exponential pace.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Texas GOP fears 2020 election as state reels from COVID-19 blunders and oil industry collapse: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Texas Republicans are beginning to panic about the upcoming November election as the state reels from a double hit that includes a massive economic downturn due to the reeling oil industry and a bumbling response to the coronavirus pandemic by GOP lawmakers, ranging from President Donald Trump to Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to the report, "The twin economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic and a collapsing oil market has upended the political landscape in Texas — driving Republicans into an unfamiliar defensive crouch and giving restive Democrats an unexpected election-year lift," adding, "Republicans who'd been running on a familiar platform of gangbusters job growth and small government suddenly find themselves without a clear message as unemployment skyrockets and plummeting oil prices ravage the state budget. Their fealty to limited government is under threat with Congress’ massive stimulus spending — and they likely will have to defend even more government spending or slash state spending on core services like education and health care."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image