Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You can’t even get Christianity right’: Trump mocked for offensive ‘Happy Good Friday’ wishes exposing his ignorance

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump offended billions of the world’s Christians this morning, wishing them, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”

ADVERTISEMENT

As many know, Good Friday is a solemn day Christians observe, but not celebrate: it is believed to be the day of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

For many Christian sects, it is a day of fasting and, in non-pandemic times, a day spent in church.

On social media responses ranged from mockery to outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Republicans scrambling for a new 2020 election game plan in wake of Trump’s COVID-19 debacle: Ex-Ted Cruz aide

Published

1 min ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Republicans who had hoped to see Donald Trump re-elected and their hold on the Senate maintained in the November election because of a strong economy are scrambling to come up with a new strategy now that millions are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing for the conservative Bulwark, former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) aide Amanda Carpenter, explained that the GOP leadership has their work cut out for them in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis that may leave hundreds of thousands dead and millions out of work.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving pastor posts video of his ‘crucified’ son as he defies social distancing orders on Good Friday

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Tennessee pastor Greg Locke has insisted on continuing to hold church services despite coronavirus lockdown orders in his state, saying that his ministry is an "essential service."

"It’s important for us to remain open," Locke said late last month. "It's not because we’re trying to prove a point."

Locke is continuing his defiance of social distancing orders and is holding a Good Friday service. In a video posted to his Twitter account, he showed preparations for a reenactment of Jesus' crucifixion. Among the actors was his 16-year-old son, who can be seen in the video portraying a bloodied Christ on the cross.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

#MattGaetzIsATool trends on Twitter yet again after GOP congressman gets brutally roasted on Fox News

Published

52 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

During on a segment on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show this Thursday, Democratic strategist Chris Hahn and GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz locked horns over Gaetz's past stunt where he sarcastically wore a gas mask on the House floor during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the exchange, Gaetz accused Democrats of attempting to use the coronavirus to suppress voters.

"That’s what James Carville was doing when he was saying the people are going to die if they show up and vote," Gaetz said, addressing Hahn. "That was voter suppression coming directly from him — it wasn’t Republicans saying, ‘Don’t vote.’ It was one of your people."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image