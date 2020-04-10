‘You can’t even get Christianity right’: Trump mocked for offensive ‘Happy Good Friday’ wishes exposing his ignorance

President Donald Trump offended billions of the world’s Christians this morning, wishing them, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”

HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

As many know, Good Friday is a solemn day Christians observe, but not celebrate: it is believed to be the day of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

For many Christian sects, it is a day of fasting and, in non-pandemic times, a day spent in church.

On social media responses ranged from mockery to outrage.

I’ll pass that on to Jesus. https://t.co/kUACj8FhWE — God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 10, 2020

Sir, what do you think Good Friday commemorates? — Seth Masket (@smotus) April 10, 2020

Happy? You’re not really familiar with Christian holy days, are you? — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) April 10, 2020

This is a solemn day for Christians. It’s not called Happy Friday. Like not knowing what the significance of Pearl Harbor was, I’d suggest the President doesn’t know what happened on Good Friday according to the scriptures. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 10, 2020

It’s not really a happy day. It a somber day, a sad day. Today is the day that Jesus died on the cross. Have your spiritual huckster…I mean “advisor”….explain it to you. — Emily A. (@emzorbit) April 10, 2020

Uhm if you ever walked into an actual church, you’d know today is one of the most somber days in the church year. You can’t even get Christianity right. — jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) April 10, 2020

Once again, Trump reveals his inability to “speak Christian.” Good Friday is not a “happy” holiday. https://t.co/S9kBYpLVye — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) April 10, 2020

You do know that Good Friday IS NOT a happy day. Its the day Christ was crucified. Further proof you are the anti-Christ — Back2Stonewall.com (@BACK2STONEWALL) April 10, 2020

Congrats on dying, Jesus! — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) April 10, 2020

Happy horrific death, Jesus!! — Jude 🌐 (@Jxnewton) April 10, 2020

He really has not the slightest idea what these holy days mean. https://t.co/9q3N6Wj65w — Michael J. O’Loughlin (@MikeOLoughlin) April 10, 2020

Trump’s next business, “Alternative Greeting Cards” — SSton (@SharinStone) April 10, 2020

At least he didn’t add: “Enjoy!” https://t.co/O1sT418Xo6 — Michael McGough (@MichaelMcGough3) April 10, 2020