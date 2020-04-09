‘You just proved their point’: Trump attacks editorial claiming he only cares about ratings – by bragging about ratings

President Donald Trump attacked a Wall Street Journal editorial Thursday saying that the daily briefings with the president are a complete waste of time.

“A friend of ours who voted for President Trump sent us a note recently saying that she had stopped watching the daily White House briefings of the coronavirus task force. Why? Because they have become less about defeating the virus and more about the many feuds of Donald J. Trump,” the Journal wrote Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The briefings began as a good idea to educate the public about the dangers of the virus, how Americans should change their behavior, and what the government is doing to combat it,” the editorial continued. “They showed seriousness of purpose, action to mobilize public and private resources, and a sense of optimism. Mr. Trump benefitted in the polls not because he was the center of attention but because he showed he had put together a team of experts working to overcome a national health crisis.”

The president responded to it by attacking the Journal and noted that they clearly failed to mention how high his ratings are.

“The Wall Street Journal always ‘forgets’ to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are ‘through the roof’ (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News!” Trump tweeted.

Among the typical run-of-the-mill responses telling the president to resign and calling him a fool were those who noted that the president basically just proved the Journal’s point. Others pressured Trump to have the reverence to understand that while he is focusing on ratings, people are dying.

See some of the tweets below:

“I’m getting good rstings therefore it’s praiseworthy” is in fact confirmation of what the WSJ wrote about how potus sees the briefings https://t.co/hlgLvaZ39Q — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"WSJ is Fake News" because they didn't credit your coronavirus rally briefings for having good ratings. Didn't know 16,000+ dead Americans are good ratings — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The “ratings” are high because everyone is trapped at home and there are many people who just want to stare at a train wreck. That’s what these “briefings” are, except the potential for death is higher. The WSJ ed board is right (for a change). — Try It, If You’d Like Michael (@Merv515) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the message. "My news briefings about a global pandemic, a messed up economy, are ratings gold mines! And the relatively conservative WSJ is not bending the knee!" https://t.co/SUdLmRak71 — Mark 'We're in this together' M (@iwasmmueller88) April 9, 2020

The Murdoch-owned WSJ — more specifically, the far-right editorial board of the Murdoch-owned WSJ — is now "Fake News" because it fails to appreciate the ratings hit that is Donald J. Trump. And Republicans still pretend this man is sane. https://t.co/J2sn7h9pLo — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

NYT over WSJ. What is happening? (Also, his fixation on rating is fucking nuts) pic.twitter.com/EbLN0ZsDXX — Craig Newman (@craignewman) April 9, 2020

Trump's response to the scathing @WSJ editorial shows how right the editorial is. Trump touts his "through the roof" ratings. https://t.co/3BcN8RsQwj pic.twitter.com/2u3fYEXzel — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For a second I was worried Trump was going to take the WSJ's advice on briefings and his approval rating would start climbing again, but he's just a lumpy pile of insecurity in a bad skinsuit so I should have known he'd come through — Street Trash Steadicam (@jamiroqueer) April 9, 2020

Bragging about the ratings is just proving WSJ's point. #MAGA — CrazyLettuce86 🏳️‍🌈🥗🐝🐬🌷🍕❄️🍁 (@MarieJo45528473) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lol even the WSJ ! So fuck all the dead and dying

Look at my ratings Message received Donald — Rafaella77 (@Heelspurs00) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT