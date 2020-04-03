‘You ought to be ashamed of yourself’: Trump trashes woman reporter’s ‘very nasty tone’ and lies about Kushner’s stockpile claim

President Donald Trump unleashed a venomous attack on yet another reporter, a woman as is often the case, and once again used the word “nasty,” which he repeatedly has used as a cudgel against women in his not uncommon misogynistic bashings.

The reporter asked the President about a lie Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday, which angered so many Americans #JaredKushnerForPrison trended on Twitter.

The reporter, CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang, directly quoted Kushner, who serves as Senior Advisor to the President and is Trump’s son-in-law.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use,” Kushner had said, which is false.

(The White House on Friday actually changed the stated mission of the Strategic National Stockpile to reflect Kushner’s lie.)

Trump then interrupted the reporter, saying, “What’s that? A gotcha – I gotcha – when you use the word ‘our.'”

“You know what ‘our’ means? United States of America. That’s what it means. ‘Our. our.’ It means United States of America,” Trump condescendingly repeated. “And then we take that ‘our’ and we distribute it to the states – not that we have to.”

When pressed on Kushner’s remarks agsin, Trump let loose.

“Because we need it for the government. We need it for the federal government. When the states are in – To keep for our country, because the federal government needs it too. Not just the states,” Trump argued.

He then said “we are ready to rock” with ventilators that he says are going to the states.

“But when he says ‘our,’ he’s talking about our country,” Trump again repeated.

“It’s such a basic simple question and you try and make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You know what? You ought to be ashamed. It’s such a simple question. He said ‘our.’ And ‘our’ means for the country. And ‘our’ means for the states,” Trump cried, which is exactly what Kushner said it was not for.

“The states are part of the country,” the President continued. “Don’t make it sound bad. Don’t make it sound bad.”

Trump tried to move on to another reporter, but went back and berated her again.

“You just asked your question. You just asked your question in a very nasty tone.”

Watch: