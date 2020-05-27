Quantcast
100,000 body bags highlight Trump coronavirus failures in new Lincoln Project ad

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee formed by several prominent former Republicans — all with the stated goal of making sure President Trump doesn’t win reelection. This Tuesday, they released an ad designed to highlight the death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and Trump’s bungled response.

Watch the ad below:

2020 Election

Your election angst is real: Trump’s gonna cheat and it could be total hell

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

During the presidential campaign of 1988, "Saturday Night Live's" Dana Carvey played then-Vice President George H.W. Bush as a lovable oddball and Jon Lovitz portrayed Democratic candidate Michael Dukakis as an emotionally detached technocrat, musing out loud during a debate, "I can't believe I'm losing to this guy."

Even though it was a comedy sketch, that line has been thrown in Democrats' faces ever since as an example of their arrogant elitism and failure to understand Real America. Don't you know that the average voter wants a president they can have a beer with, not some egghead know-it-all?

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump preparing to question legitimacy of results if he loses 2020 election: Michigan lieutenant governor

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, D-Mich., has accused President Donald Trump of sowing doubt about November's election months before voting even begins in an attempt to question the "legitimacy of an election that he is looking to lose."

Gilchrist criticized Trump for pushing debunked conspiracy theories about voting by mail after the state sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that the president wants to set us up so that there can be a conversation about the legitimacy of an election that he is looking to lose," Gilchrist told MSNBC over the weekend. "That is a really unfortunate thing. That's not how we do democracy here in the United States, and we need to be ready to respond to that forcefully."

Continue Reading
 
 
