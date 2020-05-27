100,000 body bags highlight Trump coronavirus failures in new Lincoln Project ad
By Sky Palma
The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee formed by several prominent former Republicans — all with the stated goal of making sure President Trump doesn’t win reelection. This Tuesday, they released an ad designed to highlight the death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and Trump’s bungled response.
Watch the ad below:
