Quantcast
Connect with us

11 firefighters injured in Los Angeles battling blaze

Published

2 hours ago

on

Eleven firefighters were injured, three of them critically, in downtown Los Angeles when a fire in a commercial smoke shop sparked a major explosion and spread to nearby structures on Saturday evening, officials said.

Crews had entered the building to battle what was initially thought to be a minor blaze when they noticed that the smoke pressure was escalating and decided to evacuate, Los Angeles Fire Department chief Ralph Terrazas told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the blast occurred as the firefighters were leaving the building from the roof and the ground floor.

“A witness account is that our firefighters came down the aerial ladder from the roof with their turnout coats on fire,” Terrazas said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said three firefighters had critical but not life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries, while the remainder had varying degrees of burns.

AFP / Apu GOMES Three firefighters had critical but not life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries, while seven had varying degrees of burns

“There are no symptoms of blast injuries but there’s potential evidence of chemical inhalation,” Garcetti said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good news is, everybody’s gonna make it,” he added.

Terrazas said firefighters saw butane canisters inside the building and outside on the street but it was unclear what caused the blaze.

“Everything is under investigation by our arson team, all I can say at this point is that the cause is under investigation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 230 responders battled the blaze as it spread to other buildings in the area before it was extinguished around two hours after it began.

AFP / Apu GOMES Fire officials said the building where the blast occurred housed a business — Smoke Totes Wholesale Distribution — that sold smoking and vaping paraphernalia

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire officials said the building where the blast occurred housed a business — Smoke Totes Wholesale Distribution — that sold smoking and vaping paraphernalia and supplied other businesses that make butane honey oil, a highly flammable resin used for inhaling marijuana.

Several storefronts in the area were blackened by the force of the blast while one fire truck had a scorched roof and was covered with debris.

Thick smoke from the blaze was visible from miles away.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump loyalist secretly slams president behind his back over ‘botched’ handling of pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, billionaire Donald Trump backer Peter Thiel has become disenchanted with the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and is currently keeping his distance from Trump's 2020 re-election efforts.

The report from the Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay states, "During the last presidential campaign, Facebook board member and billionaire Peter Thiel was among Donald Trump’s most important backers, campaigning for the future president as a “proud,” openly gay supporter of the Republican nominee and even speaking at the Republican Party’s 2016 convention. Four years later, Thiel has taken on a dramatically reduced—if not altogether nonexistent—role in pushing for Trump 2020."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America’s 53 million caregivers: More than 1 in 5 Americans are taking care of their elderly, ill and disabled relatives and friends

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Immunocompromised people, seniors with dementia and anyone with a chronic disease are more likely to experience the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Caregivers face new worries due to the coronavirus, including whether they can they still assist their vulnerable relatives and friends and what they should do if they themselves or someone they live with gets sick.

This quandary affects about 21.3% of Americans. The total number of Americans doing this unpaid work has reached an estimated 53 million in 2019, according to the latest data collected by the National Alliance for Caregiving, an advocacy and research organization, and AARP. That number, which excludes people caring for children without disabilities, is up from 43.5 million, the previous estimate made in 2015.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

White House turmoil as senior staffer denied key promotion after right-wing fury on Twitter: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, a senior White House official slated to take a high profile position overseeing domestic policy had his appointment derailed by a furious response on Twitter from extremist conservatives questioning his bonafides.

The report notes that Derek Lyons was on the verge of being announced as President Donald Trump’s next top domestic policy adviser before having the rug pulled out from him and seeing the job suddenly go to Brooke Rollins.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image