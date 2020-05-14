Quantcast
Connect with us

‘150,000 Americans sacrificed for the stock market’: Jared Kushner reportedly advised less COIVD-19 testing to calm Wall Street

Published

40 mins ago

on

“Kushner’s advice did nothing to prevent a market crash, and it’s likely that the administration’s refusal to act in time only threw the economy into more chaos.”

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner reportedly urged his father-in-law in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic not to prioritize testing or ordering potentially life-saving equipment like ventilators because of fears it might drive down stock prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kushner’s efforts to convince the president not to take decisive action were first reported in the Financial Times:

“Jared [Kushner] had been arguing that testing too many people, or ordering too many ventilators, would spook the markets and so we just shouldn’t do it,” says a Trump confidant who speaks to the president frequently. “That advice worked far more powerfully on him than what the scientists were saying. He thinks they always exaggerate.”

“And there you have it,” tweeted strategist Mark Elliott. “150,000 Americans sacrificed for the stock market.”

GQ‘s Luke Darby pointed out Thursday that the advised ploy didn’t even work.

“Kushner’s advice did nothing to prevent a market crash,” wrote Darby, “and it’s likely that the administration’s refusal to act in time only threw the economy into more chaos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And while the stock market largely affects the investment portfolios of the rich (the wealthiest 10 percent of Americans own more than 80 percent of stocks),” he added, “the fallout has the rest of the country reeling, with a historic 36 million people filing unemployment claims.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s obsession with the economy is tied to his re-election hopes, according to the Financial Times reporting:

In the meantime, Trump will probably continue to dangle the prospect of miracle cures. Every week since the start of the outbreak, he has said a vaccine is just around the corner. His latest estimate is that it will be ready by July. Scientists say it will take a year at best to produce an inoculation. Most say 18 months would be lucky. Even that would break all records. The previous fastest development was four years for mumps in the 1960s.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Trump appeared to suggest to reporters at the White House that testing was itself the source of the problem.

“If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases,” the president said.

The Nation writer Jeet Heer was quick to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It sounds insane when you put it like this,” Heer tweeted, “but the idea ‘if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases’ is the core of Trump’s response to the pandemic.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is producing and shipping millions in campaign merchandise as workers face coronavirus threat

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, CBS News reported that President Donald Trump's campaign has sold $4 million in merchandise just in the months of March and April. And much of this is being produced in U.S. factories, even as workers face the risk of coronavirus.

"According to FEC filings, its single largest campaign expenditure in March was a nearly $1.2 million payment to its supplier – Ace Specialties – for "buttons, stickers, hats, signs, and rally signs." Since the beginning of 2017, the Trump campaign has spent more than $10.5 million on campaign swag," reported Sarah Ewall-Wice and Nicole Sganga. "Louisiana, the home state of the Trump campaign's primary fulfillment center, never closed manufacturing, but it did issue stricter operation guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. That has not stopped production."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Eric Trump claims they charge ‘like 50 bucks’ for their hotel rooms — no room matches that description: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

As part of David Fahrenthold's ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization profiting off of federal employees, the Washington Post reporter was told by Eric Trump that it charges taxpayers "like 50 bucks" for the hotel rooms.

Fahrenthold revealed that he and researchers looked into 1,600 room rentals at properties owned by President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. None of them cost just $50.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new reopening report from the CDC is a ‘big departure’ from the previous plan — it’s ‘vague and watered down’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Dr. Leana Wen told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that from what she observed the Center for Disease Control's newly released reopening plan appears to be a "big departure" from the previous release of the plan to the Associated Press.

The White House wasn't going to release any guidelines until the report was released by the Associated Press, said NBC's Shannon Pettypiece.

Wallace noted that there is more than there was before, which is the "good news." The bad news may be that it "comes up short" of what was first proposed.

"I'm just going through these myself and the first time I can see is that they don't sound like what the CDC normally puts out. They seem to be pretty vague and actually watered down," said Dr. Wen. "I mean, there's language in there about 'encouraging social-distancing.' What exactly does that mean? We need a lot more specifics."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image