60 million Americans live in states where the US military is monitoring protests: report

The United States military is monitoring anti-police violence protests in multiple states according to a new report.
Defense Department documents obtained by The Nation show the Pentagon is monitoring protests in at least seven states.
“In addition to Minnesota, where a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the military is tracking uprisings in New York, Ohio, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, and Kentucky, according to a Defense Department situation report,” reporter Ken Klippenstein revealed. “Notably, only Minnesota has requested National Guard support.”
Those seven states have a combined population of over 60 million, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Trump on Saturday threatened to use “the unlimited power of our military” against protesters.
