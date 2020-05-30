Quantcast
60 million Americans live in states where the US military is monitoring protests: report

The United States military is monitoring anti-police violence protests in multiple states according to a new report.

Defense Department documents obtained by The Nation show the Pentagon is monitoring protests in at least seven states.

“In addition to Minnesota, where a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the military is tracking uprisings in New York, Ohio, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, and Kentucky, according to a Defense Department situation report,” reporter Ken Klippenstein revealed. “Notably, only Minnesota has requested National Guard support.”

Those seven states have a combined population of over 60 million, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Trump on Saturday threatened to use “the unlimited power of our military” against protesters.


‘They just fired on us’: Horrifying videos of cops ‘using journalists for target practice’ in Minneapolis

May 30, 2020

Journalists covering the protests in Minneapolis reported on being targeted by police on Saturday.

Multiple reports -- including live coverage on CNN -- showed police firing rubber bullets at journalists.

It’s open season on the media for the cops in Minneapolis. Evil. https://t.co/ZR3Nnf9ofH

— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) May 31, 2020

Scientists warn of ‘superspreaders’ as Americans flock back to restaurants, salons and churches

May 30, 2020

SAN DIEGO — Churches. Hair salons. Restaurants. Malls. What do they all have in common?They’ve all been cleared to reopen in San Diego County amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and by and large, they all require people to congregate inside, potentially with strangers.This comes as an increasingly vocal group of scientists has sounded the alarm about the danger of indoor gatherings due to the potential for airborne transmission of the disease by “superspreaders.”This week Kimberly Prather of UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography penned an urgently worded perspective paper in t... (more…)

About 75% of Trump’s proposed coronavirus capital gains tax cut would go to the top 1% of earners

May 30, 2020

Roughly three-quarters of the benefits from the capital gains tax cut floated by President Donald Trump as part of the administration's coronavirus relief plan would go to the top 1% of earners, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Trump has repeatedly floated a cut to capital gains taxes, which are taxes paid by investors on profits made when an asset, like stock or real estate, is sold. The capital gains tax rate is already 35% lower than the top income tax rate, and only about 6% of households in the bottom 80% of earners claim any capital gains, meaning the overwhelming majority of benefits would flow to the wealthy.

