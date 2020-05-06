’70K dead people is not a success’: Twitter slams Trump for shifting coronavirus task force’s focus to reopening economy

This Wednesday, President Trump said that the coronavirus task force would continue “indefinitely” but would now shift its focus to reopening the economy. The message delivered in a series of tweets from Trump comes after news reports that the White House planning on “winding down” the task force’s duties.

“The White House Coronavirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future,” Trump tweeted.

“Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare,” he added. “We are helping other countries which are desperate for them. Likewise, after having been left little, we are now doing more testing than all other countries combined, and with superior tests.”

“Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN,” Trump wrote in a later tweet. “We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate.”Trump added that the task force “will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics.”

….to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

In the comment threads that opened up beneath Trump’s tweets, many wondered why he’d ramp down the role of the task force as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the U.S.

Looks like your trainers got to you again and said, “Sir, you’re a self-destructive moron. You cannot get rid of the task force.” #coronavirus #COVID19 #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 6, 2020

The key sentence here, “We may add and subtract people”

Trump wants Fauci gone, he refused to lie, did interviews to get the facts straight.

That’s a no no in Trump fantasyland. — Rhonda (@RhondaBarket) May 6, 2020

I’d have to go back and find the source, but I read that he was notified back in NOVEMBER!!! — (@siddalee_walker) May 6, 2020

Trump finally succeeded….at being the grim reaper. His madness knows no bounds. — Original.planksta (@OPlanksta) May 6, 2020

He can’t wait to get Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx out of there. — Joshua Slinkard (@josh_slinkard) May 6, 2020

Dear Students,

Today’s Lessons from The Task Force: – Don’t complete your work

– Lie to your class

– Fail your tests *All 3 must be completed before summer vacation starts. Sincerely,

The Task Force — You're Fired 2020 (@youre_fired2020) May 6, 2020

Safety = 80 Thousand Patriots Deaths — BLEACHpresident2020 (@Bleachpresident) May 6, 2020

Again, you lie. I am a hospital RN. Physicians, nurses and frontline staff continue to have to reuse PPE. N95’s, surgical masks, face shields ALL reused. Protective Gowns are in low supply. Our lives are at risk daily as you lie to Americans. We are living the truth! — HannaMich (@HannaMich) May 6, 2020

You already "subtracted" more than 65,000 people………. — Angie from NOLA (@angenola) May 6, 2020

The 'task force' will 'be there' but really 'do nothing'.

Sort of like you!! — Antonio Aguiar (@AntonioAguiar3) May 6, 2020

