$70k for Zoom classes? Virus crisis leaves students miffed
Washington (AFP) – The cost of a university education in the United States has long been eye-watering, with a year costing tens of thousands of dollars.But as the coronavirus crisis settles in, students — many of whom take out huge loans to finance their degrees — are wondering how to justify spending $70,000 a year on…. Zoom classes.They feel like they’re getting the raw end of the deal, and are demanding that their colleges be held to account.”We’re paying for other services that the campus offers that aren’t digitized,” says Dhrumil Shah, who is doing a Master’s degree in public health …
These awesome two-ingredient brownies are one baking hack that doesn’t sacrifice on flavor
Professor apologizes for argument with racial slur caught on video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hours after California State University, Sacramento’s president condemned the behavior of a professor and his wife caught on camera in an “ugly” confrontation with neighbors, the educator apologized for his wife’s use of a racial slur and said she was seeking help for alcohol and drug abuse.The video of associate professor Tim Ford and his wife was initially posted on Facebook May 1 by their neighbor, Mikaela Cobb. The video has been widely circulated online and received thousands of views.In a written statement released Friday afternoon by their Elk Grove-based attorney, ... (more…)
COVID bailout cash goes to big players that have paid millions to settle allegations of wrongdoing
The Trump administration has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in pandemic-related bailouts to health care providers with checkered histories, including a Florida-based cancer center that agreed to pay a $100 million criminal penalty as part of a federal antitrust investigation.At least half of the top 10 recipients, part of a group that received $20 billion in emergency funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, have paid millions in recent years either in criminal penalties or to settle allegations related to improper billing and other practices, a Kaiser Health News review... (more…)