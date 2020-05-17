‘90,000 Americans dead’: Eric Trump slammed for calling COVID-19 crisis a Democratic hoax that will ‘magically disappear’
President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19 crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.
“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”
Trump’s rallies do not have 50,000 people every single time, or most times, despite what the President and his family claim.
“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump added.
“And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
He also called the coronavirus pandemic “a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ.”
Poor Eric pic.twitter.com/BWy4f1fYd5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2020
Many were stunned and angered, given that 90,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, a death toll that never had to be so high had Eric Trump’s father done his job.
If #COVID is such a “hoax”, invented to keep @realDonaldTrump from holding rallies…why wouldn’t @FoxNews have @JudgeJeanine & Eric Trump do this interview from their homes? Why not do a face-to-face interview in the studio? https://t.co/YQPBsmUUKI
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 17, 2020
90,000+ Americans are dead.
No one gives a shit that your Dad can’t get a quick dopamine boost from a modern-day KKK rally.
We care that our family and friends are at risk of dying because of your family’s incompetence. https://t.co/e9qBOwGd8j
— Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) May 17, 2020
So the deadly pandemic that’s ravaging the rest of the world is a Democratic trick to hurt his dad? https://t.co/gyeA37Wfvl
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 17, 2020
"Biden loves this," @EricTrump says, talking about agonizing shutdowns during the pandemic… "They'll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3, and guess what, after Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear… " pic.twitter.com/WS0CPQMtsj
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 17, 2020
This is INSANE. The Dems have hyped up COVID-19 to keep his dad from holding rallies?
There are 90K dead and climbing. The entire WORLD is grappling with this pandemic.
And @EricTrump thinks it’s all about keeping his dad from holding rallies?!?https://t.co/BFbFiYDNx7
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 17, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump yesterday your idiot son #EricTrump suggested #Coronavirus is a ‘Dem hoax’ created to stop your rallies & that it’ll “magically disappear” after Nov 3. Today your HHS Secty #AlexAzar said that’s all bullshit. Just more #Trump chaos… pic.twitter.com/0tFZKm4q19
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 17, 2020
Among one of the most ignorant things ever said https://t.co/2Jkqto1Fnl
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 17, 2020
Families should mail copies of their love ones obituaries who have died from COVID-19 to Eric Trump since he BELIEVES the virus is a hoax
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) May 17, 2020
Fox News needs to ask Eric Trump some actual questions. Otherwise it’s just an infomercial.
Here are good ones to start: why are funeral homes overwhelmed with deaths if this is a hoax? Why are sympathy cards in such short supply? Is the entire world in on the hoax? https://t.co/Q6qbghzuyF
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 17, 2020
Hey, if the virus is a hoax, why is Eric Trump sheltering at home?https://t.co/6zADwGqzoe
— Richard Rosendall (@RickRosendall) May 17, 2020
