Quantcast
Connect with us

‘90,000 Americans dead’: Eric Trump slammed for calling COVID-19 crisis a Democratic hoax that will ‘magically disappear’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19  crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

Trump’s rallies do not have 50,000 people every single time, or most times, despite what the President and his family claim.

“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump added.

“And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He also called the coronavirus pandemic “a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were stunned and angered, given that 90,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, a death toll that never had to be so high had Eric Trump’s father done his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Bill Clinton polling guru pinpoints surprising states Biden can lock down to derail Trump’s re-election bid

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

According to former President Bill Clinton's political director, the path to the White House for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is becoming clearer as polling shows that Donald Trump is hurting in some normally reliable Republican-leaning or pivotal swing states.

In the report, obtained by Axios, Doug Sosnik said the Rust Belt states already listed as key to both campaigns -- Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin -- are still in play but that Trump is in danger of losing at least two of the three, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Putin’s Russia is handling the COVID-19 outbreak much like Trump’s America — badly

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

For obvious reasons, the word "Russia" has dominated American headlines since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. Many who opposed Trump believed that Russia's election interference helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election; whereas many Trump supporters believed that Democrats were using a half-baked scandal as an excuse to delegitimize their opponent and lick their wounds after an unexpected electoral defeat.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Big Oil taking $1.9 billion in CARES Act tax breaks aimed at helping small businesses in ‘Stealth bailout’: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders was among critics outraged that the fossil fuel industry is using tax breaks in the CARES Act meant to help businesses keep workers employed to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes—and then delivering that money to executives.

"Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives," Sanders tweeted sarcastically Friday.

Coronavirus has killed more than 85,000 people. Some 36 million workers have lost their jobs. Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives. https://t.co/4sj6gT53f9

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image