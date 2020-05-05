A big win for Obamacare — but Supreme Court could still pull the plug
The U.S. Supreme Court won’t decide the Affordable Care Act’s fate until next year. Last week, however, the court ruled that a Republican attempt to hobble the law was not just misguided, it was illegal.In their 8-1 ruling, the justices ordered the government to pay health insurers $12 billion they had been promised from a program that lasted from 2014 to 2016, the first three years after the law took effect. That’s when insurers were taking on many new policyholders through the Affordable Care Act exchange.Companies weren’t sure how to price premiums for these new enrollees, many of whom had …
‘I hate Florida!’ How the coronavirus convinced one snowbird to fly back home
We get dozens of tipshere at NJ Advance Media, and during the coronaviruscrisis, most of them are pretty darn depressing. Death. Illness. Unemployment. These are difficult times, and the story ideas we receive from readers reflect that.Then, in the middle of all that darkness last week, came a “tip” that began like this:“I’m moving BACK TO JERSEY!! Yep. You read that right. Very hopefully in June. It means that much to me to get out of Florida. Moving here was the biggest mistake of my life!”Well, that got our attention.It isn’t exactly newsworthy that Joy Obade, a 72-year-old resident of The ... (more…)
Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
People who avoid meat consumption tend to have worse psychological health than those who eat meat, according to new research published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. The study, which did not draw any conclusions about causation, found that vegetarians/vegans were at a greater risk of depression, anxiety, and self-harm.“Dietary choices have been a powerful indicator of social class and subsequent mate selection (e.g., whom we marry) since antiquity. Consequently, ‘what we eat’ and ‘how we eat’ are integral parts of our identity and directly influence our health via physiolog... (more…)
‘We’re on our own — the president has abandoned us’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe applauds Americans for social distancing
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough applauded the efforts of Americans to slow the spread of the coronavirus because President Donald Trump had abdicated his leadership.
The "Morning Joe" host said the public understood the risk from the COVID-19 pandemic better than the president, and he said they're not swallowing Trump's lies.
"It's in our hands, and the economy will survive because we have no choice," Scarborough said. "Our country will move forward because we have no choice. Unfortunately, the pathway forward is doing that, as we heard earlier today, as a CEO of Ford said, as we're hearing from governors, on our own. The president has abandoned us, he's abandoned reality."