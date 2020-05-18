A Florida church peddles Miracle Mineral Solution as the FDA encounters an old nemesis in ‘Operation Quack Hack’

In its attempted crackdown on bogus coronavirus remedies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has encountered an old nemesis: a “miracle” solution made of chlorine dioxide that experts say is akin to drinking bleach.

But the Florida church peddling Miracle Mineral Solution, or MMS, as the chlorine dioxide drink is called, this week told the Department of Justice that it will not stop selling it, in defiance of a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We DO NOT want to pursue this,” Mark Grenon, who calls himself a bishop at the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, wrote in an email to federal prosecutors on Monday. “We have much more important things to do in our Church. STOP TODAY! DISMISS THIS CASE!”

The Genesis II Church was founded by an ex-scientologist named Jim Humble who also invented MMS. The FDA began issuing warnings about MMS nearly ten years ago. It has been linked to numerous injuries and at least two deaths, and one of its marketers was convicted of selling misbranded drugs and sentenced to four years in prison in 2015.

But while the sales volume is unknown, the popularity of the drink appears to be increasing, as FairWarning reported last year, and the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have offered the Genesis church a gift in the form of a new marketing opportunity.