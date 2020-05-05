Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A nation of magical thinkers’: Michigan professor warns of ‘apocalyptic’ disregard for truth

Published

26 mins ago

on

A professor at the University of Michigan Law School says that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a “fundamental flaw” in America’s education system.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Professor Len Niehoff argues that students are not being taught about the importance of evidence in making public health decisions.

“We have failed to teach a subject of critical importance, and as a result have imperiled our health, our economy, and our republic,” Niehoff writes. “We teach it in law school. We call it Evidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 has revealed our societal failure to understand what evidence is and to respect how it works. National and local political leaders have made decisions that ignored the evidence. Members of the general public have proved slow to accept the evidence. Measures adopted to help flatten the curve have been met with virulent protests, despite the evidence that they are working.

COVID-19 has no monopoly here. We’ve done little to address global warming, despite the evidence. We pretend the wild escalation of the national debt has no consequences, despite the evidence. And so on.

“We have become a nation of magical thinkers, making decisions based on what we hope is the case and whom we want to believe,” Niehoff laments. “When confronted with opposing evidence, we do not engage with it. We dismiss it and stick a label on it: ‘fake,’ ‘phony,’ ‘biased,’ etc. And then we mistake that label for evidence.”

Niehoff goes on to suggest that every high school student be required to take a course in evidence.

“Without such training, we will continue to make decisions based not on what is true but on what we wish were true,” he warns. “Things like pandemics don’t care about our preferences. They have a ruthless commitment to reality. We need one, too.”

“If we don’t, we will not just repeat the errors of the past,” Niehoff concludes. “We will blunder into fresh ones that were avoidable, but that our disregard of truth has made apocalyptic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the entire column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters harass reporters for wearing masks ahead of presidential visit: ‘It looks weak – especially for men’

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump headed to Arizona Tuesday to tour a Honeywell factory where they are making N95 masks, but some of his supporters were disgusted by reporters wearing masks ahead of the visit.

According to BrieAnna J. Frank at the Arizona Republic, one man approached them to say that wearing a mask is an example of “submission," though he didn't clarify to whom.

"It’s muzzling yourself, it looks weak - especially for men," the man told them.

"We’re being accused of fear-mongering, not knowing anything and being 'pieces of shit,'" said Frank.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A nation of magical thinkers’: Michigan professor warns of ‘apocalyptic’ disregard for truth

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

A professor at the University of Michigan Law School says that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a "fundamental flaw" in America's education system.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Professor Len Niehoff argues that students are not being taught about the importance of evidence in making public health decisions.

"We have failed to teach a subject of critical importance, and as a result have imperiled our health, our economy, and our republic," Niehoff writes. "We teach it in law school. We call it Evidence."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump doomed as re-election bid turns into the ‘coronavirus election’: former Bill Clinton political director

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

According to a strategy paper compiled by former President Bill Clinton's highly regarded political director, Donald Trump has an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office after the coronavirus pandemic and associated fall-out upended his campaign's re-election plans.

As reported by Axios, Doug Sosnik, "whose 'big thinks' are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike" has surveyed the 2020 election landscape as does not see any upside for the president despite his ability to fire up his rabid base.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image