A ‘notoriously stupid’ Fox News host inadvertently revealed Trump’s ‘authoritarian’ plan — according to this media activist

Published

1 min ago

on

Although President Donald Trump has used Twitter incessantly to promote himself, he has been furious with the social media outlet this week for fact-checking two of his tweets — so furious that on Thursday, he issued an executive order targeting social media companies and claimed that he did so to “defend free speech.” Twitter hasn’t removed any of Trump’s tweets, but flagged or hidden them as inaccurate or violent. While legal scholars have been asserting that the order cannot withstand legal scrutiny, Media Matters’ Matt Gertz stresses that it serves a useful purpose for Trump nonetheless — and that purpose has been identified by the “notoriously stupid” Fox News host Steve Doocy.

“President Donald Trump capped off a multi-day tantrum at Twitter for appending a mild fact-check to one of his false tweets by retaliating with the power of the federal government,” Gertz explains. “The executive order he signed Thursday is slapdash and incoherent, rooted in a false premise, hypocritical and potentially unconstitutional, legally unenforceable yet dangerously authoritarian, with sections that read like a Fox News screed. But to analyze the executive order’s flaws is to miss the point entirely.”

That purpose, according to Gertz, is “raising the cost of defiance until his perceived enemies break” — and the executive order “forces Twitter to expend resources fighting it, but if the company bends to Trump and does what he wants, maybe it will just go away.”

“Steve Doocy of all people — the notoriously stupid ‘Fox & Friends’ host who is one of the president’s favorite cable news personalities — (inadvertently) nailed it on Wednesday,” Gertz notes. “Social media companies would face ‘a big headache’ if Trump tried to repeal the section of federal law that the executive order targets, he exclaimed, so ‘they might think twice about putting a footnote on a tweet from the president of the United States.’”

Gertz emphasizes that with his executive order, Trump is “drawing a line between companies that defy him and are punished and those that work to benefit him and receive praise.” Trump, Gertz observes, “lauded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for criticizing Twitter’s decision to fact-check him.”

“Zuckerberg is the poster child for what Trump wants from the head of a social media company,” according to Gertz. “The Republican political operatives he hired to run Facebook’s policy wing have carved out exemptions from the site’s rules for Trump and his media allies. Trump is making clear that it is in the interests of other social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube to adopt that same corporate strategy — and he will continue to raise the temperature until they do.”

CNN accuses Trump of wimping out after he holds press briefing – but takes no questions

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

After President Trump ignored the unrest in Minneapolis during a press conference this Friday, CNN's Jim Acosta said Trump chose to "punt" on the issue because he knew he'd face tough questioning over his attempt to "clean up" a previous tweet where he seemingly called for violence against rioters.

Acosta said that the press conference would have been a "perfect opportunity for the President of the United States to comment on something of the magnitude of what we're seeing right now in Minneapolis, and he just completely punted on that."

‘Stunning’: Trump slammed after giving speech that didn’t mention Minneapolis or George Floyd once

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, after three nights of national protests against the police killing of George Floyd and violence in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver remarks.

However, he did not once mention George Floyd or Minneapolis. Instead, he spent several minutes attacking China and reiterating that he will be pulling support from the World Health Organization for their China policy.

Commenters on social media were shocked and angry.

Did he really start his press conference without a statement about Minnesota?

Derek Chauvin charged with third-degree murder in death of George Floyd

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A Minneapolis policeman accused of killing unarmed African-American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was taken into custody Friday and charged with third-degree murder, officials said.

Derek Chauvin is one of four officers who were fired shortly after an explosive video emerged showing a handcuffed Floyd lying on the street as an officer identified as Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for at least five minutes on Monday.

The death of the 46-year-old Floyd has sparked days of sometimes violent demonstrations in Minneapolis and other US cities over police brutality against African-Americans.

