Quantcast
Connect with us

A powerful Senate Republican is demanding Trump explain why he is firing federal watchdogs

Published

1 hour ago

on

In recent weeks, Democrats have been highly critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to fire several inspectors general from their positions — asserting that Trump, true to form, is showing his contempt for checks and balances. Many Republicans on Capitol Hill, meanwhile, have remained silent and are obviously fearful of saying or doing anything that might offend the president. But one Republican who is speaking out about the IGs is Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 86-year-old Iowa Republican, CBS News’ Kathryn Watson reports, is demanding the Trump White House offer additional explanation for the president’s decision to fire the inspectors general — who worked for federal government agencies ranging from the Department of Health and Human Services to the State Department to the Department of Transportation.

In an official statement, Grassley asserted, “Though the Constitution gives the president the authority to manage executive branch personnel, Congress made clear that if the president is going to fire an inspector general, there ought to be a good reason for it. The White House Counsel’s response failed to address this requirement, which Congress clearly stated in statute and accompanying reports.”

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone offered some explanation for the firings in a letter sent to Grassley on Tuesday, May 26. But Grassley finds Cipollone’s letter insufficient and is demanding more specifics.

“I don’t dispute the president’s authority under the Constitution, but without sufficient explanation, it’s fair to question the president’s rationale for removing an inspector general,” the Iowa Republican stressed. “If the president has a good reason to remove an inspector general, just tell Congress what it is. Otherwise, the American people will be left speculating whether political or self-interests are to blame. That’s not good for the presidency or government accountability.”

Grassley added, “Nor is placing political appointees from the overseen agency into an acting leadership position within an inspector general office acceptable, especially when those individuals are keeping their appointments at the same time. The White House Counsel’s letter does not address this glaring conflict of interest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grassley has been in politics since the 1950s. After serving in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1959-1975, Grassley served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1981 — and he has been in the U.S. Senate since January 1981, the month in which President Ronald Reagan was inaugurated.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We’re not a nanny state here’: Georgia gov says ‘we can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this Wednesday that he'll continue to roll back lockdown orders as long as people continue to practice social distancing guidelines, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kemp says that the state's data is looking good and downplayed reports about rising numbers of new cases.

“It’s one reason I opened up the state when I did. I felt like our people had learned a lot. They get it. They know what they need to do,” he said. “We can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany draws outrage for claiming there’s no ‘reason’ to allow more mail-in voting

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

On Wednesday, despite a new report that she herself has voted by mail nearly a dozen times, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter to blast proposals to expand mail-in voting — and suggested Democrats were pushing it "without a reason."

President @realDonaldTrump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘George Floyd was lynched’: Church sign blasts white supremacy as ‘the most dangerous virus’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A church in St. Petersburg, Florida, is taking an opportunity to speak out in support of the family of George Floyd, who died this Monday after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for up to eight minutes.

A sign outside the church was updated to read, "George Floyd was lynched today by the police. We can’t breathe!" On the opposite of the marquee, it reads, "White Supremacy: The most dangerous virus infecting our country since 1942."

Speaking to News Channel 8, the pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church said that Floyd "should be alive today."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image