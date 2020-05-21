Quantcast
Connect with us

A Swedish catastrophe: Conservatives’ favorite pandemic policy turns out to be quite deadly

Published

1 min ago

on

Many conservatives are praising Sweden for its decision to not issue stay-at-home orders or close down businesses like cafes and restaurants. Indeed, anti-lockdown protesters have started using “Be more like Sweden” as a mantra in their attempt to convince American policymakers to put an end to the lockdowns that have swept the country.

Yet the public health data suggests that Sweden’s hands-off approach to fighting the pandemic has been dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country’s per capita death toll is among the highest in the world, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University earlier this month. It was also the highest of any country as of the week that ended on Wednesday. Last month, more than 2,000 scientists and experts across Sweden signed a pair of open letters that urged tougher measures and compulsory safety policies, with one of them telling Business Insider that she believes Sweden’s current public health policies are immoral.

“We are sacrificing old people and people with diseases,” Professor Olle Kampe, a senior consultant in endocrinology at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, told Business Insider. “So I don’t [think] that it’s something that anyone should copy.”

There are other signs that Sweden’s policy has been a catastrophe. More than twice the usual number of people have died in Stockholm as a result of the outbreak, according to The New York Times, which shared Kampe’s observation about the elderly paying a disproportionate price because of the government’s more laid-back approach to the crisis. (Most of the people who have died so far in Sweden have been over the age of 70.) The increase in Stockholm is greater than the rise in deaths from American cities like Chicago and Boston, and is mirrored by the fact that almost 30 percent more people died during the epidemic than would normally have passed away in Sweden at this time. The jump is much greater than in countries near Sweden and comparable to that of the United States, which does not have Sweden’s advantages in terms of its health care system.

“It’s not a very flattering comparison for Sweden, which has such a great public health system,” Andrew Noymer, a demographer at the University of California at Irvine, told the Times. “There’s no reason Sweden should be doing worse than Norway, Denmark and Finland.”

This is not to say that Sweden’s approach has been an unmitigated disaster. Hospitals have not been overwhelmed, as many predicted, and Google mobility figures reveal that Swedes nearly matched residents of neighboring countries in their decision to visit restaurants, stores and other recreation spots with less frequency as a precautionary measure. Yet Sweden had certain advantages, including the fact that it has a low population density and has fewer multigenerational households, which are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is why Sweden’s approach probably would not work in the United States. Indeed, a recent study published in the journal Health Affairs revealed earlier this week that social distancing has reduced the COVID-19 growth rate in the United States.

Adoption of government-imposed social distancing measures reduced the daily growth rate by 5.4 percentage points after 1–5 days, 6.8 after 6–10 days, 8.2 after 11–15 days, and 9.1 after 16–20 days,” the authors of the study wrote. “Holding the amount of voluntary social distancing constant, these results imply 10 times greater spread by April 27 without [shelter-in-place orders] (10 million cases) and more than 35 times greater spread without any of the four measures (35 million).”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘should apologize’ for praising ‘antisemite’ Henry Ford: ADL

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League suggested President Donald Trump to apologize for comments made during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

Trump praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford, resulting in harsh criticism online.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Trump's comments on Twitter.

"Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America's staunchest proponents of eugenics," Greenblatt noted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pandering from her gilded cage’: Melania Trump scorned for coronavirus town hall message

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a pre-recorded message to the American people as part of CNN's coronavirus town hall.

Many commenters on social media were not impressed with her speech.

Melania Trump just... shouldn’t talk. She advises the kids to read a book. We know she hasn’t read s—-. #CNN #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/LKqqzfwIyd

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is on the verge of repeating a historic disaster as he continues to push virus hoax

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

There’s a meme that appears now and then on Facebook and other social media: “Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it. Yet those who do study history are doomed to stand by helplessly while everyone else repeats it.”

That’s funny. What’s not is that the Trump administration and its coterie of China-bashers, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and aided by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, have recently been dusting off the fake-intelligence playbook Vice President Dick Cheney used in 2002 and 2003 to justify war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. At that time, the administration of President George W. Bush put enormous pressure on the U.S. intelligence community to ratify spurious allegations that Saddam Hussein was in league with al-Qaeda and that his regime had assembled an arsenal of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. Fantasy claims they may have been, but they did help to convince many skeptical conservatives and spooked liberals that a unilateral, illegal invasion of Iraq was urgently needed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image