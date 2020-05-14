A top Pennsylvania Republican said coronavirus only threatens children in poor health — but that’s not true
PHILADELPHIA — Arguing that Pennsylvania should move quickly to reopen its economy even as coronavirus cases surge in some areas, the state House’s Republican leader said this weekend that reopening schools in the fall should be a top priority.Not only do students deserve a chance to perform experiments in science labs and play instruments in recitals, House Speaker Mike Turzai said — children are largely protected from the ravages of the virus because of their youth, and would be safe if they go back to school.“Guess what, they’re not at risk unless they have an underlying medical issue,” sai…
