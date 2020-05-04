Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A travesty’: Trump restricting COVID-19 relief funds from hospitals serving nation’s poorest

Published

2 hours ago

on

Public health experts, state officials, and frontline medical workers are sounding the alarm and demanding an urgent change of course as the Trump administration disproportionately allocates Covid-19 relief funds to higher-revenue hospitals while restricting the flow of aid to providers that primarily serve low-income people.

The Los Angeles Times reported late last week that the Trump administration’s “program to aid hospitals and doctors on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis is leaving behind the nation’s Medicaid safety net—the pediatricians, mental health providers, and hospitals that serve the poorest patients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That result is likely to deepen inequalities in America’s healthcare system as tens of billions of dollars of federal assistance go primarily to large medical systems that serve higher-income patients with Medicare or private health insurance,” the Times noted.

The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in late March, included $100 billion in funding for U.S. hospitals, and the interim stimulus bill passed last month authorized $75 billion more.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has wide discretion over how those funds are distributed, and critics are warning that the Trump administration is using that authority to deny relief to providers that serve more vulnerable populations. As Common Dreams reported last month, the White House tapped the nation’s largest private health insurer, UnitedHealth Group, to help distribute $30 billion in hospital funds.

“I don’t want to point fingers, but it seems like it’s the big players who are the ones who got listened to,” Dr. Assaad Sayah, CEO of the Massachusetts-based provider Cambridge Health Alliance, told the Times. “Who is sitting at the table when decisions are being made? I know it’s not me. It’s not organizations like us.”

As Rachana Pradhan and Lauren Weber of Kaiser Health News reported last month, “the $30 billion was distributed to more than 300,000 entities around the country but the decision to rely on past Medicare billings meant many providers hardly got a bite of the apple, including children’s hospitals and nursing homes, which predominantly rely on Medicaid and other programs for reimbursement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter (pdf) to HHS Secretary Alex Azar last week, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists warned that the “situation facing frontline physicians is dire” and will only get worse if the Trump administration doesn’t prioritize emergency funding for Medicaid providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obstetrician-gynecologists, pediatricians, and family physicians are facing dramatic financial challenges leading to substantial layoffs and even practice closures,” the organizations wrote. “These challenges threaten patients’ access to medically necessary and time-sensitive care during and after the public health emergency.”

Medicaid, which has been under attack by the Trump administration for years, provides crucial insurance coverage to around 70 million low-income Americans, including millions of children.

“Medicaid is a lifeline for millions of Americans, and its importance has never been more clear as America grapples with the coronavirus crisis that threatens everyone’s health and safety,” Brad Woodhouse, executive director of advocacy group Protect Our Care, said in a statement last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Medicaid has taken a back seat in the Trump administration’s distribution of relief funds, state officials are warning. “The bigger your Medicaid business, the worse you do,” North Carolina Health Secretary Mandy Cohen told the Times.

As the Times reported, HHS initially doled out relief funds “based on providers’ Medicare revenues, a calculation that favored hospitals and physicians that care for large numbers of elderly patients.”

“Last week, Azar announced yet another formula, which would allot additional aid largely based on medical providers’ total revenues,” the Times noted. “This tipped the scales even more toward hospitals, physicians, and other providers that care for patients with commercial health insurance, which typically pays them much higher rates than either Medicare or Medicaid, the two main government health plans. Particularly disadvantaged are medical providers that focus on poor patients.”

Dr. Jennifer Sanderford, a Colorado-based pediatrician who serves Medicaid patients, told the Times that “there is just money being hemorrhaged with nothing coming in.” Sanderford said she hasn’t paid herself in a month and had to put vaccine orders for her patients on a credit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moira Szilagyi, a pediatrician based in Los Angeles, called the Trump administration’s approach to the crisis “a tragedy and a travesty.”

“Forty-eight percent of America’s children are on Medicaid and CHIP,” Szilagyi tweeted, referring to the Children’s Health Insurance Program.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist says if we survive the coronavirus crisis it will be due to diligent governors — not Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin shredded President Donald Trump's failed response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying that if the United States makes it through, it will be as a result of the diligent dedication of American governors and in spite of Trump.

"There is no guidebook," wrote Rubin on Monday. She noted that the Trump administration had a guidebook from the previous administration, but threw it out. The president has appeared a stark contrast to governors, as "narcissistic, ignorant, devoid of empathy, resistant to reason and never, ever willing to admit error."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘bottomless narcissism’ on display as he throws intel officials under the bus for disastrous coronavirus response: columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Greg Sargent highlights President Trump's claim that intelligence officials didn't communicate to him the full extent of the coronavirus threat, saying that even if the claim were true, it would not be exonerating in the least.

"First, as The Post reported, intelligence agencies were issuing 'ominous' classified warnings all throughout January and February about the 'global danger' posed by the pandemic. Those warnings 'increased in volume toward the end of January,' which is to say, at precisely the time Trump claims officials told him it was no biggie," Sargent writes. "Keep that timeline in mind as you watch the emerging public spin. After Trump made this claim, a spokesperson for the director of national intelligence told CNN that Trump is correct about at least the timing — he was briefed on Jan. 23 and was told 'the virus did not appear that deadly,' as CNN put it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kentucky Republican busted posing for photo with right-wing extremist at lockdown protest

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

A northern Kentucky Republican was photographed next to a right-wing extremist who was making a hand gesture associated with white supremacists at a protest against the state's stay-at-home orders.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge) complained at Saturday's demonstration that Gov. Andy Beshear had made Kentuckians "prisoners in their own homes," and a photo taken at the protest shows her next to a rifle-toting Florida woman flashing the "OK" hand gesture that's been adopted by white supremacists, reported the Courier-Journal.

Continue Reading
 
 