Quantcast
Connect with us

ABC News host lets Trump get away with absurd claim that ‘the doctors’ told him coronavirus would just ‘blow over’

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his initial response to coronavirus has been that no one could have predicted that a crisis of this magnitude would be hitting the United States (although, truth be told, everyone from intel experts to former Vice President Joe Biden to Trump’s economic adviser, Peter Navarro, was sounding the alarm). During an appearance on ABC’s “World News Tonight” earlier this week, Trump asserted that there was reason for optimism back in February — implying that some of the optimism came from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. And according to Media Matters, interviewer David Muir should have done a better job calling him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Media Matters’ staff posted video of that interview, using the headline, “ABC’s David Muir Allows President Trump to Lie About Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci Advising in Late February That Coronavirus Would ‘Blow Over.’”

During the interview, Trump claimed that he promoted safety in the U.S. earlier this year by dealing with travel between the U.S. and Mainland China.

Trump told Muir, “Those people went through quarantine, they went through tests, they went through everything, but they were American citizens. I had to let them come back in. But I came in, and what I did is, I said — against many people, including Anthony Fauci, who I like very much, including Deborah, who I like very much, the doctors, and many other people — they said, ‘Don’t ban China, it’s gonna blow over.’ And they said this at the end of February.”

Trump has downplayed predictions from medical experts that a second coronavirus wave in the fall could be even deadlier than the first one, saying that COVID-19 might go away for good this summer. But Fauci has stressed that it is “inevitable” that a second coronavirus wave will attack the U.S. in the fall and the 2020/2021 winter and that the U.S. needs to do everything it can to prepare for it.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump claims he wore a face mask at Honeywell plant — when footage clearly shows he didn’t

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump drew criticism this week when he declined to wear a face mask while touring a Honeywell plant in Arizona that is manufacturing medical equipment to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even though footage from Trump's tour of the plant clearly showed that he at no time wore a face mask, the president tried to claim he did when asked about it on Wednesday.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason questioned Trump about his decision to not wear a mask at the plant, and the president insisted that he wore one when no one was looking.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says coronavirus is ‘attack’ worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is worse than the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center.

In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, the president explained that he reversed course on disbanding the White House coronavirus task force because he did not realize how "popular" it was.

"I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down...It is appreciated by the public," the president said, according to a pool report.

Trump also called the pandemic an "attack" and said that it "should have never happened."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new point man tasked with stacking Defense Department with White House loyalists: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

In a move aimed at "consolidating control over policy and messaging," according to Foreign Policy Magazine, President Trump is sending a White House loyalist to take on a new key policy role at the Defense Department -- a move many see as an attempt to weed out people in the department who aren't loyal to Trump.

"This latest personnel move has drawn concern from veteran Pentagon officials, who fear that the few remaining appointees in place empowered to push back on underdeveloped policy ideas will be removed from their posts or undermined, marking much tighter White House control than it had under former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who was close to many of the agency’s political appointees," Foreign Policy reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image