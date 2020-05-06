ABC News sends Trump into a ‘tailspin’ over his coronavirus response — showing why he ‘rarely strays from Fox News’: op-ed

During President Trump’s interview with ABC News this Tuesday, World News Tonight host David Muir asked Trump why he didn’t do more to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak that has now killed more than 70,000 Americans.

“Well, I’ll be honest, uh, I have a lot of things going on,” Trump said. “We had a lot of, uh, people, that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ — that turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did ‘Ukraine, Ukraine,’ and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president for absolutely no reason.”

According to Vox’s Aaron Rupar, while Trump may want you to believe that the Russia and Ukraine scandals distracted him from focusing on things like the coronavirus, he did apparently have enough time on his hands to disband the government’s pandemic preparedness team in 2018 — “not to mention regularly vacation at properties he still owns and profits from, and live-tweet countless hours of cable news coverage.”

Muir’s question, and Trump’s response, is a good example of why Trump “rarely strays from the friendly confines of Fox News,” Rupar writes.

Read his full piece over at Vox.