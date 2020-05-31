‘Absolute vacuum in leadership’: Internet shreds ‘coward’ Trump for hiding as 75 cities protest

President Donald Trump is under fire Sunday after the White House announced he will not be seen today despite five days and nights of protests in more than 75 cities across the country and governors in at least ten states activating the National Guard.

Possibly more than at any time during his three-and-a-half year old administration Trump is taking tremendous criticism for how he has managed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and for his handling of the protests against the killing by police of George Floyd.

CNN broke the news:

Just in, via @KevinBohnCNN: “We will not see President Trump today on camera. The White House has declared a photo lid for today.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 31, 2020

Many blame Trump for fueling division and stoking the flames of division for political gain. Immediately they expressed anger, outrage, and disgust.

In other words, the President of the United States – the Great Divider – is a coward. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) May 31, 2020

We don’t have a president. — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) May 31, 2020

Oh, too bad. Kind of like those FDR Fireside Chats. You know, without the inspiration, empathy, concern, sacrifice, honesty, integrity, and 3-syllable words. — Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) May 31, 2020

hitler hid in a bunker too https://t.co/8pW1oZJ1Lg — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2020

Tripling down on cowardice. — Shari Nyles (@sharinyles) May 31, 2020

Here it is. The coward is in hiding. That said, it is for the best that we don’t hear from him at all. Hopefully he stays off Twitter as well. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 31, 2020

He has no clue what to say. The problems go beyond him but you do not get to call peaceful protestors sons of bitches and tell cops to bang the heads of people they arrest on the car without taking a huge amount of blame. https://t.co/2CZ779kG9s — Jeff Cerulli (@JeffCerulli) May 31, 2020

I’m glad he’s not speaking, but also, the absolute vacuum in leadership in this country right now is terrifying. https://t.co/MzGkPHdqds — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) May 31, 2020

Unfit, divisive, racist, corrupt, incompetent and a coward. We desperately need leadership but we have this piece of crap instead. Enough. #NovemberIsComing (not soon enough) #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 #GoJoe2020 https://t.co/eM0jUYSBgg — Unexpectedactivist (@Unexpectedactiv) May 31, 2020

What an utter failure he is — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) May 31, 2020

Staying in the bunker. https://t.co/4NJTmeIT4t — Ed Bott (@edbott) May 31, 2020

Nation in crises and trump hides instead of leads. #VoteHimOut #VoteForYourLife — zcarr (@zcrgrl_Resist) May 31, 2020

Leaderless and in crisis. https://t.co/HoSQ447Hps — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 31, 2020

Our president folks. All we’re asking for is someone to lead in a time of crisis. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2AhHtit38C pic.twitter.com/9KrCD36Xdo — Christine Lovato (@DrCLovato) May 31, 2020

Pathetic cowardice, but anything this racist monster could say would only pour more gasoline on the flames. https://t.co/dcFqVHMkEx — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 31, 2020