Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller dies at 92: son
Veteran actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, who found fame on Broadway and later in the smash US show “Seinfeld” has died from natural causes aged 92, his son Ben Stiller said Monday.
Stiller and his wife Anne Meara starred on the stage and TV in the 1960s, writing and performing comedy sketches and routines together.
He later played George Costanza’s short-tempered father Frank on the smash TV show “Seinfeld”, for which he won the Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series at the American Comedy Awards in 1989.
In 1997 he was nominated for an Emmy award for the same role.
He also played Leah Remini’s father in the sitcom “The King of Queens” and starred alongside his son Ben in the “Zoolander” films.
“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” his son said in a tweet.
“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” Stiller added. “He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”
2020 Election
Trump spent weekend tweeting like a ‘deeply disturbed senior citizen’ while people died: Morning Joe
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough went off on a long rant about Donald Trump on Monday morning, lashing out at the president for spending the weekend frantically tweeting attacks on his perceived enemies when he wasn't retweeting fans praising him.
All as the coronavirus pandemic death toll passed 80,000 American lives.
Speaking with co-host Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC regular Rev. Al Sharpton, the host started by noting that the president was wasting time last week attacking him on Twitter, calling the presidential efforts "sad."
Regarding the weekend tweeting frenzy, Scarborough said the president is beginning to sound like a "deeply disturbed senior citizen," and that will cripple Republicans at the polls in November.
Breaking Banner
Doomed to repeat it? The 1918 flu led to a rise in xenophobia and budget cuts — then it helped usher in Nazi rule
A new study by an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York linked the 1918 flu pandemic to the rise in Nazi support in Germany, a finding that could have significant relevance as the United States and the world grapples with the health and economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus.
Experts have frequently compared the current health crisis to the 1918 pandemic, which killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide. A new report by Kristian Blickle, an economist at the New York Fed, suggests that along with high death tolls and an economic downturn, the 1918 flu also correlated with the rise in support for extremist right-wing parties, particularly the Nazis, in regions with the highest death rates.