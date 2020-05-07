Adam Schiff flattens Bill Barr’s move to protect Michael Flynn

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) flattened Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision to let Michael Flynn go.

Tweeting Thursday, Schiff said that Trump’s campaign openly invited Russians to help. Trump was filmed on camera saying, “Russia, if you’re listening. Find Hillary Clinton’s emails.” It was just hours later that there were attempts to hack the Clinton campaign.

Trump, Schiff said about the case of Flynn, tried to cover it up.

“Then, Trump sought more illicit help from Ukraine, leading to his impeachment and a bipartisan vote to convict,” he continued.

Schiff then announced a slate of recently released transcripts involved in the Russian investigation that were finally approved by Trump’s director of national intelligence.

Trump’s campaign invited Russian help, made full use of it, then covered it up. Then, Trump sought more illicit help from Ukraine, leading to his impeachment and a bipartisan vote to convict. Read just released transcripts from our Russia investigation:https://t.co/NdE68xDBCW — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020