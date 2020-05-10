Quantcast
Adam Schiff says Trump is trying to convince Americans ‘not to believe the transcripts’ of Russian scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking to MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the White House and President Donald Trump are trying to tell Americans not to believe what they read in the transcripts that were finally released from the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

“It’s pathetic, not surprising, but pathetic, the degree to which the vice president will mimic anything the president says,” said Schiff. “Apparently it’s not the vice president’s view a national security advisor that lies to him about contacts he’s having with the Russians, that’s perfectly fine, he’d be happy to have him around.”

“Let’s not forget what the lies were about,” Schiff continued. “The Russians interfered in our election in 2016 to help elect Donald Trump, and shortly thereafter, Barack Obama imposed sanctions on the Russians for interfering in our democracy. And then Mike Flynn has a conversation with the Russians and reportedly told the Russians, ‘don’t react to these sanctions.’ The implication being, ‘we’re going to make this problem go away.’ After all, we know the Russians helped elect Donald Trump, and this is what he lied about. He lied about those conversations with the Russians that were meant to undermine the sanctions imposed on their interference in our democracy.”

Schiff said that Attorney General Bill Barr says that the lies don’t matter.

“That’s breathtaking,” he continued. “Now, they couldn’t say he didn’t lie because he pled guilty repeatedly. He also said in his plea these were material lies, and so far now Bill Barr to do the president’s bidding, for Mike Pence to echo the president’s attempt to rewrite history is a full-scale assault on the rule of law. And it’s so discouraging for this former Justice Department, former USA.”

Watch below:


If the rules are ‘good enough for all of us — it should be good for other officials in the White House’: Doctor

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Dr. Ashish Jha, the director at Harvard's Global Health Institute, noted that Vice President Mike Pence's decision not to quarantine for 14 days after his contact with his COVID-19-positive staffer, which violates the Center for Disease Control regulations outlined for Americans to follow.

After reports that Pence was in self-isolation, and missed a meeting at the White House on Saturday, there were reports saying that Pence was, in fact, not self-isolating and intends on being at the White House on Monday.

"It is really a clear set of protocols developed by this administration," said Dr. Jha. "The CDC developed these guidelines based on evidence and science. If they are good enough for all of us, it is good enough for the White House. That's what the White House needs to be doing."

Mike Pence’s office says he has no intention of following CDC quarantine rules after contact with COVID-19 positive staff

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Bloomberg News reported that Vice President Mike Pence had officially decided to self-quarantine after one of his staffers came down with the coronavirus. However, Pence's office has now announced that Pence has no intention of following social-distancing rules.

Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," said Devin O'Malley, Pence's spokesperson.

According to the Center for Disease Control, if you feel healthy but recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, you should "stay home until 14 days after your last exposure."

Trump is freaking out about his failing poll numbers — so he’s officially launching his campaign against Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

After a series of polls showing President Donald Trump was losing to former Vice President Joe Biden, the president's campaign is launching a series of attack ads against Biden while Americans are continuing to die in the coronavirus crisis.

According to Axios, the COVID-19 "pandemic forced a pause, and a lighter touch, on Trump's original attack plan against his presumed general election opponent, according to people familiar with internal conversations."

