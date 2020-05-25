Quantcast
After declaring churches ‘essential’ and ordering states to let them reopen Trump spends Sunday at his golf club

Published

6 mins ago

on

Despite having no constitutional authority to do so President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the nation’s governors to allow churches and all houses of worship to reopen “right away.” He threatened to “override” any governor who did not. To support his actions he declared churches “essential.”

On Sunday President Trump headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to press pool reports.

About 100,000 people in America have died from the coronavirus.

Sunday’s golf outing follows Trump spending several hours on the links on Saturday, the first time he’s golfed in 76 days.

Several protesters on Sunday stood outside the entrance to Trump’s club resort.

“I care do you, 100,000 dead,” one protestor’s sign read.

 


