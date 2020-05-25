After declaring churches ‘essential’ and ordering states to let them reopen Trump spends Sunday at his golf club
Despite having no constitutional authority to do so President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the nation’s governors to allow churches and all houses of worship to reopen “right away.” He threatened to “override” any governor who did not. To support his actions he declared churches “essential.”
On Sunday President Trump headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to press pool reports.
About 100,000 people in America have died from the coronavirus.
Sunday’s golf outing follows Trump spending several hours on the links on Saturday, the first time he’s golfed in 76 days.
Scenes from the president’s return to golf for the first time in 76 days. Coverage using long lens with the president and security aware of the camera. Watch here. pic.twitter.com/KjeRbkyyDu
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) May 23, 2020
Several protesters on Sunday stood outside the entrance to Trump’s club resort.
“I care do you, 100,000 dead,” one protestor’s sign read.
After declaring churches ‘essential’ and ordering states to let them reopen Trump spends Sunday at his golf club
Despite having no constitutional authority to do so President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the nation's governors to allow churches and all houses of worship to reopen "right away." He threatened to “override” any governor who did not. To support his actions he declared churches "essential."
On Sunday President Trump headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to press pool reports.
About 100,000 people in America have died from the coronavirus.
Sunday's golf outing follows Trump spending several hours on the links on Saturday, the first time he's golfed in 76 days.
Combative Netanyahu attacks ‘fabricated’ graft charges as trial begins
A combative Benjamin Netanyahu stood in court Sunday for the start of his long-anticipated corruption trial, after lashing out at the "fabricated" charges against him.
The veteran Israeli Prime Minister, who has just forged a new unity government after more than a year of political turmoil, is the country's first premier to face criminal charges while in office.
Flanked by ministers from his right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu addressed the public in a live Facebook broadcast before entering the Jerusalem District Court to face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Breaking Banner
Dubious state testing numbers may be screwing up national CDC reports
The difference is a matter of timing. Viral tests — taken by nasal swabs or saliva samples — help diagnose current COVID-19 infections. Antibody tests analyze a person's blood to see if they have been infected in the past.