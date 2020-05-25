After declaring churches ‘essential’ and ordering states to let them reopen Trump spends Sunday at his golf club

Despite having no constitutional authority to do so President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the nation’s governors to allow churches and all houses of worship to reopen “right away.” He threatened to “override” any governor who did not. To support his actions he declared churches “essential.”

On Sunday President Trump headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to press pool reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 100,000 people in America have died from the coronavirus.

Sunday’s golf outing follows Trump spending several hours on the links on Saturday, the first time he’s golfed in 76 days.

Scenes from the president’s return to golf for the first time in 76 days. Coverage using long lens with the president and security aware of the camera. Watch here. pic.twitter.com/KjeRbkyyDu — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) May 23, 2020

Several protesters on Sunday stood outside the entrance to Trump’s club resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I care do you, 100,000 dead,” one protestor’s sign read.