After years of pent-up anger, Philadelphia erupts

Published

1 min ago

on

PHILADEPHIA — In the early afternoon, hours before the blue sky over City Hall was blotted by plumes of black smoke while Center City businesses were looted, Jamial Hankinson stood near the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a colorful mask on her face and a large white sign in her hand.She’d scrawled “I’m an angry Black woman!” across the poster board, and as a crowd of thousands amassed Saturday in front of the museum to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands — and knee — of a Minneapolis police officer, Hankinson, a 50-year-old elementary school teacher, explained her pent-up em…

Infamous Russian hacker group Sandworm is now hijacking mail servers

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

A new report from the US National Security Agency reveals that a group of Russian hackers associated with that government's military-intelligence agency, GRU, has been exploiting a technical vulnerability to hack into American computers.
Why white silence is deafening — and deadly

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Once again, a video was released: George Floyd. For eight minutes, life was squeezed out of him. We saw him beg for water, for his breath, for his life. We saw the indifference with which his pleas were met. The video depicted Derek Chauvin, a now-fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder, kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck as he lost consciousness. It is enraging and horrifying, yet common.

Most white people I know believe that black lives matter. They will tell you they voted for Obama twice. They cannot stand Donald Trump. They are enraged by police brutality. These are the white people I want to speak to: Your anger and sadness about the big things are meaningless if you choose to do nothing about the small things you have control over.

