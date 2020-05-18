Ahmaud Arbery’s killers chased him for over 4 minutes before shooting him in unreleased video: lawyer

On Monday, the New York Daily News reported that the lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says there is additional footage of the confrontation that reveals his killers pursued him for over four minutes before the shooting.

“The attorney representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia, said Monday there is a four-minute video that shows Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan chasing Arbery before the confrontation,” reported David Matthews. “The McMichaels were charged with murder days after a 32-second video of the February shooting that was filmed by Bryan was leaked. The actual video is eight times longer, Lee Merritt told Action News Jax.”

The McMichaels have claimed that Arbery matched the description of a suspect wanted for a string of break-ins. The killing has led to nationwide outrage, both over the heinousness of the incident and the fact that local authorities delayed a serious investigation until footage of the incident became public.