Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday told NPR that the sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden were “not clear cut.”
“It certainly seems as though something has happened. I’m not sure,” Ocasio-Cortez told NPR’s “Morning Edition” of the accusation by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Joe Biden who accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993. “Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that — that it is not clear cut.”
Ocasio-Cortez later added, “Instead of focusing on her account, instead of focusing on her story as a survivor, people are fast-forwarding to the political implications. ‘Do you want Trump to win? Will you be voting for Joe Biden?’ And that denies justice in this situation.”
Biden has publicly denied Reade’s allegations, telling “Morning Joe” co-host Mike Brzezinski last week that her story was “not true.”
“I am saying unequivocally it never ever happened,” Biden said during the MSNBC interview, “and it didn’t.”
The former vice president added, “I don’t remember any type of complaint she might have made. It was 27 years ago, and I don’t remember. Nor does anyone else that I’m aware of.”
Biden’s communication director, Kate Bedingfield, released a statement last month saying that the presumptive Democratic nominee “firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”
At least seven women have accused Biden of inappropriate touching. Reade initially claimed that Biden “would touch me on the shoulder or hold his hand on my shoulder running his index finger up my neck during a meeting.” She later alleged that Biden pushed her up against a wall and digitally penetrated her.
Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, who filed an in-depth report on the Reade accusation in March, wrote that “the story of Reade’s allegations against Biden shows what can happen when the rigorous standards espoused by mainstream publications are sidestepped for a more credulous and politicized approach. The failure to vet this story methodically and to preemptively address its odder elements opened the door to a whirlwind of conspiracy theories and misinformation.”
“What can be said is that Reade’s story is credible and compelling in some important ways, and also comes with a number of troubling red flags. For a variety of reasons it has not been taken seriously on a national level, but those reasons do not include a mainstream media conspiracy to protect Joe Biden,” she added. “Rather than becoming the subject of serious investigation, this has instead become an occasion for die-hard supporters on both the Sanders and Biden sides to score points on one another online. Actual facts have been supplanted by reckless conspiracy theories spun by enthusiasts of both candidates. Whatever the facts of this case may be, the #MeToo movement deserves better than to be dragged into the sleaze like this.”
At least twenty-five women have accused President Donald Trump of varying degrees of sexual misconduct, including allegations of assault and rape.
2020 Election
Mike Pence ‘signed his own death warrant’ by agreeing to be the face of Trump’s botched pandemic response: report
According to a report from Politico, Vice President Mike Pence is looking at both the 2020 election and beyond to 2024 when he hopes to be the Republican nominee for president at the same time he dials back his appearances as part of the White House coronavirus pandemic task force.
As the report notes, Pence, like vice presidents before him, is also facing the prospect that his presidential prospects will be colored by his time serving another president and, in his case, the coronavirus pandemic will loom large.
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell accelerating plan to place at least one more justice on Supreme Court before the election: report
According to a report from Politico, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his fellow Republicans in the Senate are setting the stage to rush through a nomination to the Supreme Court as quickly as possible should a seat become open before the November election.
According to one senior Republican, Sen. John Barrasso (WY): "We’re going to fill it”
With an eye on the health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was briefly hospitalized this week again, GOP senators are dead set on placing another conservative on the court out of fear that may lose control of the chamber in November.
2020 Election
Here’s the simple and cruel logic of Trump’s re-election bid
President Trump has finally made public his fateful choice. He’s all in on reopening the economy even if it sends the virus death count into the millions. Actually he made that choice long ago.
His logic is simple but cruel. Before the virus struck, his re-election hinged on taking credit for the robust economy he inherited. With unemployment at record lows he hoped to hang onto just enough votes in the key battle ground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to again turn his 40 percent-plus, rock-solid base into an Electoral College majority. But Covid-19 undermined his rosy game plan by forcing a temporary economic lock-down, sending unemployment to Great Depression levels, and maybe worse, almost instantaneously. Now the only option he sees is to let the death count soar while hoping the economy will rebound just enough so he can justify the carnage and claim credit for putting America back to work.